GoodDay Software Raises $7M to Build an AI-Native ERP Alternative for Shopify Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodDay Software, the company building a modern ERP alternative for inventory-driven Shopify brands, today announced it has raised an additional $7 million in funding. The round includes participation from new investors Long Journey Ventures, Seguin Ventures, and Adverb Ventures, alongside existing investors Ridge Ventures, FirstMark Capital, and Flex Capital, as well as a group of Shopify brand operators. The new funding brings GoodDay’s total capital raised to $13.5 million.

Founded by the operators behind Chubbies and Loop Returns, GoodDay is building GoodDayOS™, an AI-native ERP alternative designed specifically for modern, inventory-based brands. Unlike legacy ERP systems built for manufacturers and accountants, GoodDayOS™ is purpose-built for how Shopify brands actually operate across DTC ecommerce, wholesale, marketplaces, and retail.

At its core, GoodDay Software serves as a unified system to manage inventory, purchase orders, landed costs, presales, and multi-channel operations. Embedded directly into Shopify, brands can launch in weeks without outside consultants and at a total cost of ownership that is significantly lower than traditional ERP platforms.

“GoodDay is ushering ERP into the agentic era. Shopify merchants, who've endured nearly two decades of legacy ERP pain, finally have an AI-powered OS that streamlines inventory flows and doesn't take months to implement,” said Alex Rosen, Partner at Ridge Ventures. “Kyle and Dave, our old friends from Chubbies and Loop Returns, know how to relieve the agony of brand operators better than anyone. We're thrilled to once again support their mission to reimagine ERP.”

Over the past two years, GoodDay has focused on building a reliable system of record for inventory and operational data. With that foundation in place, the company plans to introduce GoodAI Agentic Workflows and Agents in 2026, enabling software that not only analyzes data, but actively helps operators complete operational work.

More than 40 Shopify brands, including Lola Blankets, Halfdays, Poncho Outdoors, American Tall, Kenny Flowers, The Normal Brand, Hill House Home, Still Here, and Margaux, are already running their operations on GoodDay.

“GoodDay has been a game-changer for us. We finally have an ERP that actually fits the way modern brands operate — simple, flexible, and built for Shopify. It’s rare to find a partner who really gets both the brand and the business side, but Kyle and his team nailed it,” said Jimmy Sansone, Principal and Co-Owner of The Normal Brand.

The new funding will support the launch of GoodAI Agentic Workflows and Agents, expansion of GoodDayOS™ into finance and accounting operations, deeper investment in partner integrations across the Shopify ecosystem, and continued hiring across product, engineering, and ecommerce infrastructure.

“AI is transforming how brands manage operations, and GoodDay is leading that change for Shopify merchants,” said Amish Jani, Founder and Partner at FirstMark Capital. “Their focus on inventory, the most complex and mission-critical part of a retail business, sets them apart from other next-gen ERP players. This is an AI-native system built by operators who’ve lived these challenges firsthand.”

About GoodDay Software

GoodDay Software is building the foundation for a new era of retail operations. With GoodDayOS™, the company provides a modern ERP alternative for Shopify brands, helping operators manage inventory complexity, scale across channels, and operate profitably without fighting their systems.

GoodDay believes operational excellence should be accessible to every ambitious brand, not just enterprise giants.



Today is a GoodDay. And it’s only the beginning.

