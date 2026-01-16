North America Mobile Crushers and Screeners Industry Research 2025-2033: Opportunities in Electric and Hybrid-powered Equipment, Automation, and Smart Systems

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Crushers, Screeners), Application (Mining & Quarry, Construction, Material Recycling), Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America mobile crushers and screeners market size was valued at USD 1.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2033. The industry is driven by the rising demand for efficient and flexible crushing solutions across mining, construction, and recycling industries.







Increasing infrastructure development projects, coupled with the need for cost-effective material processing solutions, are boosting the adoption of mobile equipment. Another key driver is the growing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient equipment. Manufacturers are focusing on electric and hybrid-powered crushers and screeners to meet stringent environmental regulations and lower carbon emissions. Technological advancements such as automation, real-time monitoring, and remote control enhance productivity and safety in operations. The shift toward smart and connected crushing systems is accelerating adoption across North American construction and mining sectors.



Market Concentration & Characteristics



The industry is moderately concentrated, with a few dominant players holding a significant share due to their technological expertise and extensive distribution networks. These companies leverage advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong brand recognition, making it challenging for smaller firms to compete. However, regional and specialized manufacturers are gradually gaining traction by offering tailored and energy-efficient solutions. Overall, the market remains moderately consolidated, with continued investments in automation, hybrid systems, and service integration reinforcing the position of established players.



The industry in North America is characterized by a high degree of innovation, driven by the push for improved efficiency, automation, and sustainability. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating digital control systems, telematics, and real-time performance monitoring into equipment. The rise of hybrid and electric-powered units is transforming operational economics while reducing emissions. Continuous advancements in design and material technology are also enhancing durability and reducing maintenance requirements.



Regulatory standards focused on emissions, worker safety, and noise control significantly influence equipment design and adoption in the market. Stringent environmental policies have encouraged the shift toward electric and hybrid-powered crushing systems. Compliance with OSHA and EPA regulations has led manufacturers to develop cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient machinery. These regulatory pressures not only drive innovation but also shape purchasing decisions across construction, mining, and recycling applications.



End-user concentration in the industry is moderately high, with demand largely driven by the construction, mining, and recycling sectors. Large infrastructure projects, quarrying operations, and demolition activities contribute significantly to equipment sales. However, the growing participation of small and medium contractors is diversifying the customer base. This balance between large-scale and regional users supports steady demand across various applications.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered North America

