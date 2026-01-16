Plant-based Egg Replacers (Soy, Pea, Chickpea, Potato, Algal) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Egg Replacers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soy, Pea, Chickpea, Potato, Algal), Form (Powdered, Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food, Ready Meals, Snacks & Desserts) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant-based egg replacers market size was estimated at USD 848.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2033. The plant-based egg replacers market is being propelled by escalating consumer preference for sustainable, allergen-free, and cholesterol-conscious alternatives, alongside rising awareness of plant-based diets and clean-label ingredients.







Moreover, strong adoption across bakery, confectionery, foodservice, and packaged food sectors is further accelerating growth, while ongoing innovation in functional, texture-optimized formulations ensures parity with conventional eggs, driving both commercial and retail uptake globally.



In the U.S., avian influenza disruptions exposed supply vulnerability, prompting manufacturers and foodservice operators to trial and reformulate with plant solutions. For instance, in April 2025, Eat Just, maker of egg substitute Just Egg, started promoting its mung bean-based liquid egg as a 'bird flu bailout' for US consumers, after the average retail price of a dozen eggs in US cities reached USD 6.23, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, its highest level in more than a decade. Moreover, UK-based Plant Heads launched its liquid egg substitute, made from pea protein, on the shelves in the U.S.



Ethical considerations also play a significant role in the growth of the plant-based egg replacer market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of animal welfare issues, leading to a preference for plant-based products that align with vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. In addition, environmental sustainability concerns, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions associated with animal farming, have driven individuals to seek plant-based alternatives.



The rise in veganism and vegetarianism has further propelled this trend. With an increasing number of individuals adopting plant-based diets for health, environmental, and ethical reasons, the demand for egg substitutes has surged. This shift is evident in the expanding availability of plant-based products in mainstream grocery stores, fast-food chains, and restaurants, indicating a broader acceptance and preference for plant-based alternatives.



In addition, the rise of flexitarian diets, where consumers occasionally opt for plant-based meals, has further driven the need for effective egg replacers. The vegan food market, particularly in North America and Europe, is experiencing exponential growth, and manufacturers are investing in innovative plant-based formulations to meet consumer expectations. Food companies are also developing allergen-free, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free alternatives, making egg replacement ingredients an essential component of modern food production.



Dietary restrictions and egg allergies are significant drivers of the plant-based egg replacers market, as consumers seek alternatives that align with their health and ethical preferences. Egg allergies are among the most common food allergies, particularly in children. In the United States, approximately 1%-2% of children have an egg allergy, with many outgrowing it by age 16. Symptoms can range from mild skin reactions to severe anaphylaxis, making avoidance crucial for affected individuals.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $848.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1510 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Plant-based Egg Replacers Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Market Introduction

Related Market Outlook

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Trends

Manufacturing & Technology Trends

Profit Margin Analysis

Trade Impact Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Industry Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Business Environment Analysis

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Market Entry Strategies

Companies Featured

Eat Just, Inc.

The Every Company

Zero Egg

Hatched

Simply Eggless

AcreMade

OGGS

Yo! Egg

Vegg

Follow Your Heart

Global Plant-based Egg Replacers Market Report Segmentation



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Soy

Pea

Chickpea

Potato

Algal

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Powdered Egg Replacers

Liquid Egg Replacers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Bakery & Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Processed Food

Ready Meals

Snacks & Desserts

Nutritional Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4myofo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment