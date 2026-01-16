Middle East Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soy, Pea, Chickpea, Potato, Algal), Form (Powdered, Liquid), Application, Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033

The Middle East plant-based egg replacers market offers substantial opportunities due to increasing demand for sustainable, allergen-free alternatives. Growth is driven by shifts toward plant-based diets, strong adoption across sectors like bakery and foodservice, and innovation in formulative technologies appealing to health-focused consumers.

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Soy, Pea, Chickpea, Potato, Algal), Form (Powdered, Liquid), Application, Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East plant-based egg replacers market is on a robust growth trajectory, poised to expand from an estimated USD 21.8 million in 2024 to USD 38.3 million by 2033.

This expansion reflects a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2033, fueled by surging consumer demand for sustainable, allergen-free, and cholesterol-conscious alternatives. A concurrent rise in plant-based diet awareness and the demand for clean-label ingredients is driving market proliferation, particularly within the bakery, confectionery, foodservice, and packaged food sectors.

The burgeoning popularity of vegan and flexitarian diets, especially among young urbanites in the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, is accelerating the adoption of plant-based products. Enhanced retail accessibility through supermarkets, online platforms, and foodservice channels is catalyzing this trend. The culinary and food processing industries are increasingly integrating egg replacers into products such as bakery goods, confectioneries, and ready-to-eat meals to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Innovation in ingredient formulation is a key market driver, highlighting technological advancements in the development of clean-label, soy-free, and allergen-free alternatives derived from peas, mung beans, and chickpeas. These meet regional dietary preferences and appeal to health-conscious consumers. The entry of international plant-based brands and strategic alliances with local distributors are enhancing product availability and consumer awareness.

Furthermore, government initiatives promoting food security and sustainable agriculture are bolstering investments in alternative protein sectors, positioning the Middle East as a budding center for plant-based egg replacement innovations.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$21.8 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$38.3 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.6%
Regions CoveredMiddle East


Companies Featured

  • Eat Just, Inc.
  • The Every Company
  • Zero Egg
  • Hatched
  • Simply Eggless
  • AcreMade
  • OGGS
  • Yo! Egg
  • Vegg
  • Follow Your Heart

Source Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

  • Soy
  • Pea
  • Chickpea
  • Potato
  • Algal
  • Others

Form Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

  • Powdered Egg Replacers
  • Liquid Egg Replacers
  • Others

Application Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

  • Bakery & Confectionery
  • Sauces, Dressings & Condiments
  • Processed Food
  • Ready Meals
  • Snacks & Desserts
  • Nutritional Products
  • Others

Country Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Turkey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

