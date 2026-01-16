The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market 2026-2032 - Rising Computational Density and New Workloads Demand Innovative Cooling Technologies, Driving a Shift from Air to Liquid Systems

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market is on an impressive growth trajectory, expanding from USD 4.21 billion in 2025 to USD 4.54 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 7.13 billion by 2032, driven by a CAGR of 7.81%.

Liquid cooling has become a strategic pillar for modern data centers, where thermal strategy significantly impacts performance, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience. As computational density and unconventional thermal profiles emerge, organizations are strategically shifting from traditional air-based systems to integrated thermal solutions that support server design, power distribution, and facility constraints.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Framing liquid cooling as a strategic imperative enhances infrastructure resilience and thermal performance for modern data centers.

The convergence of technologies, sustainability mandates, and an evolving service ecosystem are reshaping cooling adoption patterns.

Emphasizing modular, scalable cooling strategies enables adaptation to application-specific objectives while improving decision-making for product strategy.

Industry leaders must align product roadmaps with sustainability and resilience to capitalize on liquid cooling opportunities.

Reshaping Thermal Architecture Choices

Thermal architecture in data centers is evolving rapidly due to technology convergence, regulatory demands, and changing workload profiles. Innovations in direct liquid cooling and immersion methods offer new paradigms for system architecture, enabling densification without increasing floor space or electrical infrastructure. This shift prioritizes component-level thermal integration, transforming cooling from a facility afterthought to a core design consideration. Organizations gain competitive advantage by identifying opportunities for energy-efficient cooling solutions aligned with regulatory compliance and sustainability goals.

Supply Chain and Procurement Adjustments Due to Tariffs

Tariff adjustments in 2025 have introduced complex dynamics to procurement and supply chain strategies for liquid cooling equipment. Changes in import duties and compliance requirements have driven stakeholders to diversify suppliers and focus on nearshoring to mitigate tariff risks. Equipment manufacturers and integrators are increasingly localizing manufacturing and qualifying additional component suppliers to maintain stable delivery timelines. This environment emphasizes strategic planning and risk mitigation in response to evolving trade policies. By incorporating trade scenario analysis in procurement models, organizations can effectively manage costs and ensure continuity.

Segmented Analysis of Deployment Pathways

The market is segmented by technology types such as direct liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and rear door heat exchangers. Applications include colocation environments, enterprise data centers, and hyperscale facilities. Each segment, based on cooling media, capacity ranges, and services, offers distinct trade-offs affecting deployment pathways. This segmentation aids organizations in strategic planning by offering insights into competitive landscape, procurement strategies, and risk mitigation tactics.

Regional Dynamics and Adoption Patterns

Regional infrastructure, regulatory regimes, and operational priorities distinctly shape liquid cooling technology adoption. The Americas emphasize rapid innovation in hyperscale and enterprise markets, prioritizing operational carbon reduction. Europe, Middle East & Africa regions focus on energy efficiency and environmental compliance, while Asia-Pacific shows high demand for scalable, high-density solutions. Decision-makers can utilize this regional analysis for informed strategic planning and market entry strategies tailored to local industry dynamics.

Strategic Imperatives for Industry Leaders

Industry leaders can accelerate adoption by integrating modular design, regional supply resilience, and service monetization into their strategies. Modular architectures reduce retrofit complexity and encourage phased upgrades, while investments in regional supply chains buffer against trade volatility. Service excellence in maintenance and support alongside sustainability objectives aligns with emerging market needs. By combining innovation with robust service delivery, organizations can enhance competitive differentiation and establish market leadership.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Technology Type

8.1. Direct Liquid Cooling

8.1.1. Chassis Level Cooling

8.1.2. Chip Level Cooling

8.1.3. Cold Plate

8.2. Immersion Cooling

8.2.1. Single Phase Immersion

8.2.2. Two Phase Immersion

8.3. Rear Door Heat Exchanger



9. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Cooling Medium

9.1. Dielectric Fluid

9.1.1. Fluorocarbon Fluid

9.1.2. Mineral Oil

9.2. Water



10. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Capacity Range

10.1. 100 500 Kw

10.2. Above 500 Kw

10.3. Under 100 Kw



11. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Application

11.1. Colocation

11.2. Enterprise Data Centers

11.3. High Performance Computing

11.4. Hyperscale Data Centers

11.5. Telecom



12. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by End User Industry

12.1. BFSI

12.2. Government And Defense

12.3. Healthcare

12.4. IT And Telecom

12.5. Retail And E-Commerce



13. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market



17. China Data Center Liquid Cooling Equipment Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Alfa Laval

18.6. Asetek, Inc.

18.7. CoolIT Systems Inc.

18.8. Dell Inc.

18.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation

18.10. Fujitsu

18.11. Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

18.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

18.13. Hitachi, Ltd.

18.14. Iceotope Technologies Limited

18.15. Intel Corporation

18.16. International Business Machines Corporation

18.17. JETCOOL Technologies Inc

18.18. Lenovo

18.19. Liquidcool Solutions, Inc.

18.20. LiquidStack

18.21. Midas Green Technologies, LLC

18.22. Mikros Technologies

18.23. Munters Group

18.24. NVIDIA Corporation

18.25. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

18.26. Schneider Electric SE

18.27. STULZ GmbH

18.28. Submer

18.29. The Dow Chemical Company

18.30. Vertiv Group Corp.

