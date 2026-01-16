Multitude AG: Fitch affirms rating at B+ and upgrades Multitude Bank to 'BB-' as well as the standalone credit profile of the consolidated Group to ‘bb-’

Zug, 16 January 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multitude AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with stable outlooks, and has upgraded the standalone credit profile (SCP) of the Group to 'bb-' from ‘b+’. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Multitude Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Multitude AG, at 'BB-'. Multitude AG’s senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-'/'RR6'.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com