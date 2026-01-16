Celebrate the 49th Anniversary of National Handwriting Day on January 23

Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 23, 2026, the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association (WIMA) proudly commemorates the 49th anniversary of National Handwriting Day, a celebration dedicated to honoring the enduring power and personal impact of handwriting. Observed annually on the birthday of iconic American signer John Hancock, National Handwriting Day encourages people of all ages to pause, pick up a pen or pencil, and reconnect with the written word.

In an increasingly digital world, National Handwriting Day serves as a meaningful reminder that handwriting remains a vital form of communication, creativity, and self-expression. Whether jotting down a note, signing a name, or crafting a thoughtful message, the act of writing by hand continues to connect people in ways technology alone cannot.

Why Handwriting Still Matters

Despite the convenience of keyboards and screens, handwriting offers cognitive, emotional, and developmental benefits that typing simply does not replicate. Writing by hand activates multiple areas of the brain, supporting stronger memory retention, comprehension, and critical thinking. It also helps develop fine motor skills, encourages focus, and provides a calming, mindful experience amid daily distractions.

“Writing by hand engages multiple interconnected regions of the brain responsible for movement, sensory processing, vision, and memory, making it easier to access and understand information compared with typing,” shares Charlotte Hu in Scientific American summarizing current research on handwriting’s cognitive advantages. As schools, workplaces, and households balance digital tools with traditional skills, handwriting remains an essential foundation for learning and personal expression.

Ways to Celebrate National Handwriting Day

To mark this year’s celebration, WIMA encourages individuals, families, classrooms, and organizations to honor handwriting in simple, meaningful ways:

Create a Handwritten Memory Page

Ask participants to write down a favorite memory from the past year—big or small—on a single page. These pages can be collected into a scrapbook, displayed on a bulletin board, or kept as a personal time capsule.

Host a "Screen-Free Writing Hour"

Designate one hour to step away from devices and use handwriting for everything—making lists, brainstorming ideas, or sketching plans. This encourages focus, creativity, and a break from digital overload.

Handwrite a Recipe or Family Tradition

Write out a favorite recipe, tradition, or family story by hand to preserve it for future generations. This is a meaningful way to combine handwriting with heritage and storytelling.

Create Custom Handwritten Labels or Notes

Use handwriting to create labels for gifts, lunch bags, folders, or household items. This brings personality and care into everyday spaces while highlighting the practical beauty of handwriting.

Participate in a Handwriting Challenge

Set a fun challenge—such as writing the alphabet in different styles, writing without lifting the pen, or using your non-dominant hand. These playful exercises highlight dexterity and the uniqueness of handwriting.



“National Handwriting Day reminds us that handwriting is more than a skill—it’s a personal connection to our thoughts, our creativity, and each other,” said David H. Baker, Executive Director of WIMA. “Even as technology continues to evolve, the simple act of putting pen to paper remains timeless and deeply human.”

