MULTITUDE CAPITAL OYJ: Rating of the instrument

Helsinki, 16 January 2026 – Multitude Capital Oyj (the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, announces that the issued senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' by Fitch Ratings.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group’s funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group’s operations.

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 264 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com