Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.0 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior quarter and $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.53% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 15.22%.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.71, compared to $1.65 in the prior quarter and $1.82 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Core deposits were $2.16 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $33.4 million or 1.5% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $264.2 million or 13.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Total deposits were $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $48.5 million or 2.1% from September 30, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $15.1 million, compared to total deposits of $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.02% in the prior quarter and 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an improvement of 10.7% quarter over quarter and 23.7% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.71% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.91% at September 30, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.08% in the prior quarter and 2.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $44.5 million or 2.1% from September 30, 2025.
  • Investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") were $217.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $18.0 million or 9.00% since September 30, 2025, and an increase of $72.6 million or 50.0% from December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.
  • Net interest margin was 4.84% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.65% in the prior quarter and 4.67% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $17 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2025 compared to 1.38% at September 30, 2025.
  • As of December 31, 2025, criticized loans totaled $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans, up from $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans at September 30, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) was $45.75 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.64 since September 30, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings.

2025 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Net income of $40.7 million for FY'25, up from $35.8 million in FY'24, an increase of 13.5% year over year.
  • Net income for FY'25 represents a return on average assets of 1.61% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 16.59%.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $6.92 for FY'25, up 12.5% from $6.15 in FY'24.
  • Pretax pre-provision net revenue(1) of $63.8 million for FY'25, up $10.2 million or 19.1% year over year.
  • Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $41.0 million or 2.0% from December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $89.4 million or 4.2% from December 31, 2024, which included core deposits of $1.89 billion, which increased $264.2 million or 13.9% from the prior year, and brokered deposits of $65.1 million, which decreased $174.8 million or 72.9% from the prior year.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $17.0 million as a result of strong core deposit growth.
  • Net interest margin was 4.76% for FY'25, an increase from 4.48% in FY'24.
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.03% for FY'25, a decrease from 2.56% in FY'24. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.71% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.09% for FY'25, a decrease from 2.65% in FY'24.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) was $45.75 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $7.35 or 19.1% since December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We continued to make progress in adding new relationships and providing our Clients with our signature Distinctly Different Service.  This led to strong loan growth and loan production in the quarter and pipelines are healthy coming into Q1 2026.  Our Montecito office is now open and we are welcoming new Clients with the support of a wonderful community in Santa Barbara.  Overall, we are pleased with the quarter, our strong earnings and loan growth."

Sowers added, "We spent much of 2025 focused on building our internal infrastructure and client delivery capabilities, making significant investments in technology and Team Members, and we will continue this in 2026.  We also reviewed a significant portion of the credit portfolio in conjunction with a change in our credit leadership and are laser focused on reducing criticized, classified and non-performing assets. We believe reserves are adequate and that this extensive review has put us on solid ground for continued growth.  Additionally, our Relationship Teams did an outstanding job increasing core deposits by nearly 14% in 2025 while maintaining a very strong Net Interest Margin." 

The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:   

  • Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California
  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2024
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

"CalPrivate Bank delivered strong quarterly performance, continued to outperform peers, and grew tangible book value, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and management’s disciplined execution,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. “At the same time, we are making targeted investments to scale the franchise, including our Santa Barbara County expansion, the addition of high-impact business development and operational talent, and continued enhancements to our core systems, digital capabilities, and AI. These investments reinforce our ability to provide uniquely exceptional client service, deliver creative and customized solutions, and deepen relationships, while expanding our long-term growth trajectory and strategic flexibility."

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $31.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 5.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.6 million or 13.3% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.6 million increase in interest income and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense primarily due to proactive management of deposit pricing in response to Federal Reserve Bank rate cuts.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.84%, compared to 4.65% for the prior quarter and 4.67% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The 19 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower cost of deposits, which decreased 22 basis points as a result of proactive management of deposit pricing. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.53% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 6.53% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.60% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.88% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.02% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.71% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.93% in the prior quarter and 2.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.71% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.91% at September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $17 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million, primarily reflecting net charge-offs of $2.4 million, loan portfolio growth and modestly higher forecasted loss rates on commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a $1.2 million net reversal of specific reserves for individually-evaluated loans. In addition, there was a $0.3 million net reversal for unfunded commitments that was primarily a result of lower credit line commitment balances compared to the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $5.6 million with a 10.56% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.3 million, compared with $17.3 million with a 9.46% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $1.0 million in the prior quarter. SBA loan gain on sale was muted in the fourth quarter due to the impact of the government shutdown.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $15.9 million in the prior quarter and $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior quarter is primarily due to lower compensation and employee benefits, primarily reflecting the seasonal impact of payroll tax caps. The efficiency ratio(1) was 48.46% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 50.49% in the prior quarter and 48.34% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects an increase in net interest income, primarily from lower interest expense as a result of lower costs of deposits, and the decrease in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to contribute to upward pressure on wages, as well as increased costs related to third-party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 29.8%, compared to 29.7% in the prior quarter and 29.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $2.54 billion, a decrease of $41.4 million since September 30, 2025. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $106.4 million decrease in cash and due from banks, which was primarily driven by a $44.5 million increase in loans held for investment and a $48.5 million decrease in total deposits. Investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") were $217.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $18.0 million or 9.0% since September 30, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of December 31, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $7.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $7.8 million (pre-tax) as of September 30, 2025. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $44.5 million since September 30, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan balances partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate ("CRE") loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $48.5 million since September 30, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits decreased by $33.4 million, driven by a $48.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits, partially offset by a $14.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs). Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 28.1% of total core deposits. Brokered deposits decreased by $15.1 million since September 30, 2025. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 49.4% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.2 billion or 201.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $362 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.9 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $29.3 million or 1.38% of loans HFI, compared to $28.8 million or 1.38% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2025. The coverage ratio remained flat compared to the prior quarter, as modestly higher forecasted loss rates on commercial and industrial loans were offset by lower specific reserves for individually evaluated loans. Nonperforming assets were 2.00% of total assets as of December 31, 2025 compared to 1.79% as of September 30, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2025. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was primarily a result of lower credit line commitment balances. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At December 31, 2025, criticized loans totaled $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans, up from $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans at September 30, 2025, of which classified loans were $64.3 million and $61.9 million, respectively. The December 31, 2025 classified balance consisted of 46 loans: 27 real estate secured loans totaling $39.1 million and a 60.2% weighted-average LTV; and 19 commercial and industrial loans totaling $25.2 million with $2.2 million of specific reserves. As of December 31, 2025, classified loans included $42.2 million of nonaccrual loans, an increase of $4.5 million from September 30, 2025.  

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

 December 31, 2025 (2)September 30, 2025
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.85%10.80%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio12.62%12.56%
Total risk-based capital ratio13.88%13.81%

(2) December 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

Stock Repurchase Program

On September 11, 2025, PBAM announced that the Board of Directors had authorized a stock repurchase program to devote up to $5 million in aggregate consideration to the repurchase of shares in privately-negotiated transactions and in the open market in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. On November 20, 2025, the stock repurchase program concluded with repurchases totaling 86,594 shares at an average price per share of $57.69, excluding brokerage commissions and other execution costs.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
          
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $11,148  $29,605  $16,528 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  13,523   16,314   10,419 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  130,344   215,448   136,929 
Total cash and due from banks  155,015   261,367   163,876 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,355   4,295   4,189 
Investment debt securities available for sale  217,837   199,852   145,238 
Loans held for sale  2,330   314   3,008 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  2,126,147   2,081,611   2,085,149 
Allowance for loan losses  (29,323)  (28,785)  (27,267)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,096,824   2,052,826   2,057,882 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  10,652   10,652   9,586 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,352   6,811   6,819 
Premises and equipment, net  2,783   2,252   2,335 
Servicing assets, net  1,913   2,004   2,087 
Accrued interest receivable  8,284   8,031   7,993 
Other assets  28,712   28,077   20,998 
Total assets $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,424,011 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $606,105  $654,072  $553,405 
Interest bearing  1,617,776   1,618,296   1,581,054 
Total deposits  2,223,881   2,272,368   2,134,459 
FHLB borrowings  11,000   11,000   28,000 
Other borrowings  17,976   17,974   17,969 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  18,236   17,185   20,049 
Total liabilities  2,271,093   2,318,527   2,200,477 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  76,447   76,403   75,377 
Additional paid-in capital  4,914   4,479   4,393 
Retained earnings  187,473   182,546   152,252 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (4,870)  (5,474)  (8,488)
Total shareholders' equity  263,964   257,954   223,534 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,424,011 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  For the three months ended Year to Date
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Interest Income               
Loans $37,290  $36,771  $37,259  $148,630  $142,156 
Investment securities  2,288   2,051   1,510   7,644   4,924 
Deposits in other financial institutions  2,294   2,432   1,661   9,108   7,814 
Total interest income  41,872   41,254   40,430   165,382   154,894 
                
Interest Expense               
Deposits  10,352   11,440   12,297   45,067   50,935 
Borrowings  467   482   726   2,085   3,407 
Total interest expense  10,819   11,922   13,023   47,152   54,342 
                
Net interest income  31,053   29,332   27,407   118,230   100,552 
Provision for credit losses  2,558   1,792   17   5,942   2,690 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  28,495   27,540   27,390   112,288   97,862 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  529   537   558   2,214   1,880 
Net gain on sale of loans  320   1,008   932   2,320   2,861 
Other noninterest income  564   627   456   2,394   1,603 
Total noninterest income  1,413   2,172   1,946   6,928   6,344 
                
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and employee benefits  10,633   10,882   9,539   41,582   36,658 
Occupancy and equipment  906   841   847   3,431   3,257 
Data processing  1,347   1,429   1,195   5,498   4,674 
Professional services  660   742   573   2,849   1,737 
Other expenses  2,187   2,011   2,036   8,022   7,034 
Total noninterest expense  15,733   15,905   14,190   61,382   53,360 
Income before provision for income taxes  14,175   13,807   15,146   57,834   50,846 
Provision for income taxes  4,221   4,106   4,488   17,168   15,024 
Net income $9,954  $9,701  $10,658  $40,666  $35,822 
Net income available to common shareholders $9,874  $9,623  $10,573  $40,334  $35,541 
                
Earnings per share               
Basic earnings per share $1.73  $1.67  $1.85  $7.03  $6.24 
Diluted earnings per share $1.71  $1.65  $1.82  $6.92  $6.15 
                
Average shares outstanding  5,701,291   5,757,192   5,716,291   5,737,682   5,698,207 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,785,991   5,837,837   5,813,197   5,825,268   5,782,385 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2025
 Sep 30, 2025
 Dec 31, 2024
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $223,338  $2,294   4.08% $210,669  $2,432   4.58% $143,053  $1,661   4.62%
Investment securities  220,553   2,288   4.15%  203,167   2,051   4.04%  155,768   1,510   3.88%
Loans, including LHFS  2,101,190   37,290   7.04%  2,091,309   36,771   6.98%  2,036,178   37,259   7.28%
Total interest-earning assets  2,545,081   41,872   6.53%  2,505,145   41,254   6.53%  2,334,999   40,430   6.89%
Noninterest-earning assets  44,425         45,419         24,951       
Total Assets $2,589,506        $2,550,564        $2,359,950       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  296,103   778   1.04%  262,730   878   1.33%  178,811   634   1.41%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,014,162   6,605   2.58%  1,031,209   7,456   2.87%  904,191   6,991   3.08%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  234,315   2,137   3.62%  233,094   2,185   3.72%  191,794   2,004   4.16%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,544,580   9,520   2.45%  1,527,033   10,519   2.73%  1,274,796   9,629   3.00%
Total brokered deposits  75,790   832   4.36%  84,841   921   4.31%  218,792   2,668   4.85%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,620,370   10,352   2.53%  1,611,874   11,440   2.82%  1,493,588   12,297   3.28%
                            
FHLB advances  11,008   121   4.36%  11,000   120   4.33%  29,446   343   4.63%
Other borrowings  17,975   346   7.64%  17,973   362   7.99%  17,967   383   8.48%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,649,353   10,819   2.60%  1,640,847   11,922   2.88%  1,541,001   13,023   3.36%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  659,365         638,306         577,462       
Total Funding Sources  2,308,718   10,819   1.86%  2,279,153   11,922   2.08%  2,118,463   13,023   2.45%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  19,444         17,582         21,524       
Shareholders' equity  261,344         253,829         219,963       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,589,506        $2,550,564        $2,359,950       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $31,053   4.67%    $29,332   4.45%    $27,407   4.44%
Net interest margin        4.84%        4.65%        4.67%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Year to Date
  Dec 31, 2025
 Dec 31, 2024
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate
 Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $207,220  $9,108  4.40% $150,654  $7,814  5.19%
Investment securities  191,265   7,644  3.99%  135,519   4,924  3.62%
Loans  2,085,204   148,630  7.13%  1,958,793   142,156  7.26%
Total interest-earning assets  2,483,689   165,382  6.66%  2,244,966   154,894  6.90%
Noninterest-earning assets  40,474         25,240       
Total Assets $2,524,163        $2,270,206       
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  261,661   3,440  1.31%  142,543   2,154  1.51%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,001,107   28,021  2.80%  852,130   28,513  3.35%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  220,809   8,375  3.79%  171,048   7,134  4.17%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,483,577   39,836  2.69%  1,165,721   37,801  3.24%
Total brokered deposits  115,776   5,231  4.52%  262,266   13,134  5.01%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,599,353   45,067  2.82%  1,427,987   50,935  3.57%
                   
FHLB advances  14,703   652  4.43%  40,680   1,975  4.85%
Other borrowings  17,975   1,433  7.97%  17,966   1,432  7.97%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,632,031   47,152  2.89%  1,486,633   54,342  3.66%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  625,673         560,422       
Total Funding Sources  2,257,704   47,152  2.09%  2,047,055   54,342  2.65%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  19,321         18,531       
Shareholders' equity  247,138         204,620       
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,524,163        $2,270,206       
                   
Net interest income/spread    $118,230  4.57%    $100,552  4.25%
Net interest margin       4.76%       4.48%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $155,015  $261,367  $140,619  $218,481  $163,876 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,355   4,295   4,270   4,213   4,189 
Investment securities  217,837   199,852   188,821   156,346   145,238 
Loans held for sale  2,330   314   8,826   2,066   3,008 
Total loans held-for-investment  2,126,147   2,081,611   2,081,063   2,078,653   2,085,149 
Allowance for loan losses  (29,323)  (28,785)  (28,178)  (26,437)  (27,267)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  2,096,824   2,052,826   2,052,885   2,052,216   2,057,882 
Operating lease right of use assets  6,352   6,811   7,254   6,383   6,819 
Premises and equipment, net  2,783   2,252   2,213   2,432   2,335 
Other assets and interest receivable  49,561   48,764   49,992   40,736   40,664 
Total assets $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,424,011 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $606,105  $654,072  $601,473  $599,095  $553,405 
Interest Bearing  1,617,776   1,618,296   1,561,407   1,593,014   1,581,054 
Total Deposits  2,223,881   2,272,368   2,162,880   2,192,109   2,134,459 
Borrowings  28,976   28,974   28,972   33,970   45,969 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  18,236   17,185   16,089   21,559   20,049 
Total liabilities  2,271,093   2,318,527   2,207,941   2,247,638   2,200,477 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  76,447   76,403   76,398   76,156   75,377 
Additional paid-in capital  4,914   4,479   4,009   3,712   4,393 
Retained earnings  187,473   182,546   172,849   162,462   152,252 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (4,870)  (5,474)  (6,317)  (7,095)  (8,488)
Total shareholders' equity  263,964   257,954   246,939   235,235   223,534 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,535,057  $2,576,481  $2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,424,011 
                
Book value per common share $46.08  $44.45  $42.54  $40.63  $38.76 
Tangible book value per common share(1) $45.75  $44.11  $42.20  $40.29  $38.40 
Shares outstanding  5,728,187   5,803,016   5,805,286   5,789,306   5,766,810 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 For the three months ended
 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Interest income$41,872  $41,254  $41,988  $40,268  $40,430 
Interest expense 10,819   11,922   11,875   12,536   13,023 
Net interest income 31,053   29,332   30,113   27,732   27,407 
Provision for credit losses 2,558   1,792   1,293   299   17 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,495   27,540   28,820   27,433   27,390 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 529   537   591   557   558 
Net gain on sale of loans 320   1,008   523   469   932 
Other noninterest income 564   627   616   587   456 
Total noninterest income 1,413   2,172   1,730   1,613   1,946 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 10,633   10,882   10,319   9,748   9,539 
Occupancy and equipment 906   841   840   844   847 
Data processing 1,347   1,429   1,396   1,326   1,195 
Professional services 660   742   939   508   573 
Other expenses 2,187   2,011   2,195   1,629   2,036 
Total noninterest expense 15,733   15,905   15,689   14,055   14,190 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 14,175   13,807   14,861   14,991   15,146 
Income taxes 4,221   4,106   4,412   4,429   4,488 
Net income$9,954  $9,701  $10,449  $10,562  $10,658 
Net income available to common shareholders$9,874  $9,623  $10,361  $10,482  $10,573 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.73  $1.67  $1.80  $1.83  $1.85 
Diluted earnings per share$1.71  $1.65  $1.77  $1.80  $1.82 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,701,291   5,757,192   5,754,872   5,734,688   5,716,291 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,785,991   5,837,837   5,837,537   5,826,229   5,813,197 


 Performance Ratios
 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
ROAA 1.53%  1.51%  1.69%  1.74%  1.80%
ROAE 15.11%  15.16%  17.30%  18.56%  19.28%
ROATCE(1) 15.22%  15.28%  17.44%  18.74%  19.46%
Net interest margin 4.84%  4.65%  4.94%  4.61%  4.67%
Net interest spread 4.67%  4.45%  4.75%  4.41%  4.44%
Efficiency ratio(1) 48.46%  50.49%  49.27%  47.90%  48.34%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.41%  2.47%  2.53%  2.31%  2.39%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Total assets $2,589,506  $2,550,564  $2,487,224  $2,467,778  $2,359,950 
Earning assets $2,545,081  $2,505,145  $2,443,888  $2,439,242  $2,334,999 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $2,101,190  $2,091,309  $2,069,415  $2,078,588  $2,036,178 
Total deposits $2,279,735  $2,250,180  $2,195,344  $2,173,402  $2,071,050 
Total shareholders' equity $261,344  $253,829  $242,235  $230,731  $219,963 


  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $577,730  $595,834  $604,073  $577,512  $572,659 
Owner occupied  236,623   226,919   223,558   228,232   223,442 
Multifamily  155,941   145,496   160,902   163,218   162,330 
Secured by single family  198,743   210,785   197,100   200,650   198,579 
Land and construction  47,029   53,976   51,669   70,293   62,638 
SBA secured by real estate  403,609   402,659   407,148   402,524   401,990 
Total CRE  1,619,675   1,635,669   1,644,450   1,642,429   1,621,638 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  471,526   415,041   404,489   417,258   441,182 
SBA non-real estate secured  32,853   28,982   30,183   17,004   20,205 
Total commercial business  504,379   444,023   434,672   434,262   461,387 
Consumer  2,093   1,919   1,941   1,962   2,124 
Total loans held for investment $2,126,147  $2,081,611  $2,081,063  $2,078,653  $2,085,149 


  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Noninterest-bearing DDA $606,105  $654,072  $601,473  $599,095  $553,405 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  309,013   268,210   251,701   257,720   251,594 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  1,024,829   1,038,035   990,798   981,491   887,740 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  218,871   231,886   227,129   210,845   201,851 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  2,158,818   2,192,203   2,071,101   2,049,151   1,894,590 
Total brokered deposits  65,063   80,165   91,779   142,958   239,869 
Total deposits $2,223,881  $2,272,368  $2,162,880  $2,192,109  $2,134,459 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $28,785  $28,178  $26,437  $27,267  $26,594 
Provision for loan losses  2,898   1,666   1,741   460   673 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (2,360)  (1,059)  -   (1,290)  - 
Ending balance  29,323   28,785   28,178   26,437   27,267 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  684   1,024   899   1,348   1,509 
Total allowance for credit losses $30,007  $29,809  $29,077  $27,785  $28,776 


  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Total loans held-for-investment $2,126,147  $2,081,611  $2,081,063  $2,078,653  $2,085,149 
Allowance for loan losses $(29,323) $(28,785) $(28,178) $(26,437) $(27,267)
30-89 day past due loans $9,136  $7,350  $4,842  $2,399  $1,952 
90+ day past due loans $19,485  $10,314  $2,850  $13,223  $11,512 
Nonaccrual loans $42,164  $37,660  $7,716  $15,565  $11,512 
Other real estate owned (OREO) $8,568  $8,568  $8,568  $-  $- 
NPAs / Total assets  2.00%  1.79%  0.66%  0.63%  0.47%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment  1.98%  1.81%  0.37%  0.75%  0.55%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $2,360  $1,059  $-  $1,290  $- 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.45%  0.20%  0.00%  0.25%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.38%  1.38%  1.35%  1.27%  1.31%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  69.55%  76.43%  365.19%  169.85%  236.86%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
                
  For the three months ended 
  Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $15,733  $15,905  $15,689  $14,055  $14,190 
Net interest income  31,053   29,332   30,113   27,732   27,407 
Noninterest income  1,413   2,172   1,730   1,613   1,946 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  32,466   31,504   31,843   29,345   29,353 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  48.46%  50.49%  49.27%  47.90%  48.34%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $31,053  $29,332  $30,113  $27,732  $27,407 
Noninterest income  1,413   2,172   1,730   1,613   1,946 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  32,466   31,504   31,843   29,345   29,353 
Less: Noninterest expense  15,733   15,905   15,689   14,055   14,190 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $16,733  $15,599  $16,154  $15,290  $15,163 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $9,954  $9,701  $10,449  $10,562  $10,658 
Average assets  2,589,506   2,550,564   2,487,224   2,467,778   2,359,950 
Average shareholders' equity  261,344   253,829   242,235   230,731   219,963 
Less: Average intangible assets  1,913   2,025   1,953   2,098   2,028 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  259,431   251,804   240,282   228,633   217,935 
                
Return on average assets  1.53%  1.51%  1.69%  1.74%  1.80%
Return on average equity  15.11%  15.16%  17.30%  18.56%  19.28%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  15.22%  15.28%  17.44%  18.74%  19.46%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  263,964   257,954   246,939   235,235   223,534 
Less: Total intangible assets  1,913   2,004   1,964   1,993   2,087 
Total tangible equity  262,051   255,950   244,975   233,242   221,447 
Shares outstanding  5,728,187   5,803,016   5,805,286   5,789,306   5,766,810 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $45.75  $44.11  $42.20  $40.29  $38.40 



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
 
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
 
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
  Year to Date 
  Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $61,382  $53,360 
Net interest income  118,230   100,552 
Noninterest income  6,928   6,344 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  125,158   106,896 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  49.04%  49.92%
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $118,230  $100,552 
Noninterest income  6,928   6,344 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  125,158   106,896 
Less: Noninterest expense  61,382   53,360 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $63,776  $53,536 
       
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $40,666  $35,822 
Average assets  2,524,163   2,270,206 
Average shareholders' equity  247,138   204,620 
Less: Average intangible assets  1,997   2,185 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  245,141   202,435 
       
Return on average assets  1.61%  1.58%
Return on average equity  16.45%  17.51%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.59%  17.70%



