Curonix LLC Announces Commercial Availability of the Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) System as the Only Full-Body PNS Therapy Available in the United States for Craniofacial Pain

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company dedicated to relieving chronic pain, today announced the commercial availability of the Freedom® PNS System for the treatment of chronic craniofacial pain. Freedom PNS is now the first and only PNS System in the United States available for this indication and supported by data from an FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study, allowing a greater patient population to benefit from PNS therapy.

Craniofacial pain is among the most common chronic pain conditions, affecting more than one-fifth of the U.S. population1. With this milestone, Curonix advances its mission to drive full-body PNS forward by enabling physicians to treat an underserved patient population suffering from chronic craniofacial pain with an evidence-based PNS therapy.



“This milestone represents meaningful progress for patients living with chronic craniofacial pain who have historically had limited treatment options,” said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. “With the commercial launch of the Freedom PNS System for this indication, we are delivering a proven therapy that can help deliver lasting relief while giving physicians a trusted option to address a significant unmet clinical need for their patients.”



Curonix recently published a landmark prospective, multi-center, randomized, FDA-approved IDE clinical trial (RCT) evaluating the Freedom PNS System for the treatment of chronic craniofacial pain. The study provides Level I evidence demonstrating significant and long-term pain reduction, further supporting Freedom PNS as the only permanent, full-body PNS system backed by a prospective, randomized IDE clinical trial for this indication.



“Having access to the Freedom PNS System allows me to treat patients suffering from chronic craniofacial pain, a condition for which I previously had limited treatment options,” said Richard Weiner, MD, a neurosurgeon from Dallas, Texas. “As the only peripheral nerve stimulation system designed to treat pain throughout the full body, including craniofacial pain, it enables me to offer a consistent, evidence-based therapy to a broader range of patients, all without compromising clinical confidence.”



Richard Weiner, MD is a paid consultant for Curonix



References:

1 Hayek SM, Haider N, Viswanathan A, Desai M, Rosenberg J, Vanquathem NE. A Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Clinical Trial of High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling Powered Permanent Peripheral Nerve Stimulator for the Treatment of Chronic Craniofacial Pain. Pain Physician. 2025 Sep;28(5):417-429. PMID: 40986904.

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally-invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. The Freedom PNS System is the first and only permanent PNS system in the United States that is MR Conditional with the ability to scan throughout the body and over the implanted device at both 1.5T and 3T.*

The Freedom PNS System is cleared for use as indicated. Clinical study data referenced herein were generated under an FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE). Physicians should consult the product labeling for full indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

*See full MR conditions in the Instructions for Use at curonix.com.

