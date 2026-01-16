ARE CLASS REMINDER: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Class Action Deadline January 26 – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law to Protect Your Rights

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after a significant stock drop resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until January 26, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Alexandria Real Estate securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and is captioned Hern v. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., et al., No. 2:25-cv- 11319.

Why is Alexandria Real Estate Being Sued For Securities Fraud?



Alexandria Real Estate is a real estate investment trust. Its tenants are concentrated in life science industries, such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

During the relevant period, Alexandria Real Estate touted its leasing volume and development pipeline, specifically regarding a property in Long Island City, New York, stating that leasing volume was “solid” and its pipeline was “well positioned to capture future demand when expansion needs arise.”

As alleged, in truth, Alexandria Real Estate was experiencing lower occupancy rates and slower leasing activity such that it was required to take a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its Long Island City property.



Why did Alexandria Real Estate’s Stock Drop?



On October 27, 2025, Alexandria Real Estate announced results below expectations for 3Q 2025 and cut guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year. The company attributed the results to lower occupancy rates and slower leasing activity. It also announced a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its Long Island City property, stating that the property was not a life science destination that could scale. Alexandria Real Estate also announced additional impairment charges that may be recognized in 4Q 25 ranging from $0 to $685 million. This news caused the price of Alexandria Real Estate stock to drop $14.93 per share, or more than 19%, from a closing price of $77.87 per share on October 27, 2025, to $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025.

