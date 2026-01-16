Moneta Funded Launches: A New Era of Prop Trading Backed by Moneta Markets

DOVER, Del., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Moneta Funded announced that it is offering a proprietary trading model designed to give traders access to firm capital while reducing the need to risk personal savings. Backed by Moneta Markets, a regulated and globally recognized broker, the model is positioned to address long-standing challenges within traditional proprietary trading structures.

What is Proprietary Trading

Proprietary trading, commonly known as prop trading, is a model in which traders gain access to firm capital rather than trading their own funds. In most modern prop trading setups, traders pay a fee to complete an evaluation—often called a challenge—designed to assess their profitability, risk management, and consistency. Those who successfully pass the evaluation are granted a funded account, allowing them to trade large capital and withdraw a share of the profits, without risking their personal savings.

That model, however, has traditionally come with rigid structures and unrealistic expectations, filtering out many capable traders not due to lack of skill, but due to systems designed for failure rather than long-term success.

This shift matters because the reality of retail trading is brutal. Every morning, thousands of traders wake up with the same mix of hope and anxiety. Charts open before breakfast. Trades are replayed from the night before. A quiet thought lingers: maybe today is the day everything finally clicks. But the odds are rarely kind.

Studies consistently show that most retail traders lose money, not because they lack effort or intelligence, but because they’re undercapitalized and emotionally exposed. One bad week can wipe out months of work. Fear replaces discipline. Survival replaces strategy.

This is exactly where Moneta Funded comes in.

Backed directly by Moneta Markets, a regulated and globally recognized award-winning broker, Moneta Funded gives skilled traders access to real capital, allowing them to trade at a meaningful scale without putting their life savings on the line. By removing the constant fear of personal financial ruin, traders can focus on what actually matters: execution, risk management, and consistency.

Moneta Funded isn’t just another prop firm chasing sign-ups.

It’s a more secure, more transparent bridge between talent and opportunity, one designed to align the firm’s success with the trader’s performance. Moreover, Monata Funded prioritizes a world-class customer experience, and for thousands of traders who have the skill but lack the capital or confidence to scale, it may be the turning point they’ve been waiting for.

Who Is Moneta Funded

Moneta Funded is a proprietary trading firm created to help capable traders access the capital they need to grow and earn, while removing the pressure of risking personal funds. Because the firm is backed by Moneta Markets, a regulated and globally recognized broker, traders benefit from strong infrastructure, fair rules, and a clear path to scaling.

The idea behind the firm is straightforward:

Capital shouldn’t be the reason a skilled trader never reaches their potential.

With Moneta Funded, traders complete a challenge phase, prove their strategy, and can qualify for funded accounts of up to $2,000,000.

The firm is built for serious traders, people who understand risk, follow plans, and want to scale responsibly. With fast payouts, simple conditions, and no hidden tricks, it appeals to newer traders looking for a chance, as well as experienced traders wanting a safer way to grow.

And with access to both MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and Match-Trader, users can choose the platform that fits their style, whether they’re trading on desktop or mobile.

Whether traders are beginning their prop journey or seeking a more reliable firm, Moneta Funded offers credibility, transparency, and a structure designed to support long-term success.

What Sets Moneta Funded Apart from Other Prop Firms

Moneta Funded stands apart primarily due to its backing.

Moneta Markets is a regulated global broker with an established reputation, rather than an external or ad-hoc liquidity source. This backing provides a level of operational stability that many proprietary trading firms do not have.

Here’s what makes Moneta Funded distinctive:

1. Exceptional Support from a Regulated Broker (Moneta Markets)

Most prop firms rely on external liquidity, which can lead to delays, poor execution, or sudden shutdowns. Moneta Funded operates with the strength of Moneta Markets behind it, giving traders cleaner execution, lower costs, and a reliable trading environment.

2. Supporting U.S. Traders with the Match-Trader Trading Platform

Many broker-backed prop firms limit the reach of their addressable market by only offering MT4/MT5 and/or cTrader trading platforms, which restricts U.S. trader participation. Moneta Funded takes a broader approach by offering MT5 for non-US Traders, in addition to offering Match-Trader for both U.S. and international traders, which supports a more diverse global trader base.

3. A Fair, Evolving Evaluation System

Instead of harsh, trial-by-fire-based challenges, Moneta Funded focuses on clear rules and realistic expectations that reward traders for their strong performances. For example, with their unique Phoenix challenge, traders have the opportunity to start with an account balance of $2.5K and, through consistently hitting a 10% profit target and properly managing risk, scale their available account balance all the way up to $2M.

4. Up to 88% Profit Split

The firm offers one of the highest payouts in the industry. An 88% split shows genuine commitment to trader rewards, not just firm profits.

5. Strong Brand Credibility

Moneta Markets is an award-winning brokerage, recognized by ADVFN International Financial Awards as the best forex trading app and the best low-cost broker of 2025. Because Moneta Markets stands behind Moneta Funded, this newly established prop firm doesn’t feel like a “temporary” prop firm or a risky startup. Traders can trust that the firm won’t disappear overnight and will continue to deliver excellence to the industry.

What This Means for Traders

For decades, traders have had the same dream: enough capital to trade properly, a fair set of rules, and the chance to actually keep what they earn. Most people don’t have thousands of dollars to lock away in a trading account — and even when they do, the emotional pressure often leads to mistakes.

Moneta Funded reframes this dynamic.

By giving traders real capital, fair evaluation conditions, and access to reliable platforms, it allows them to focus on what truly matters: strategy, discipline, and execution.

The model is designed to support traders seeking broker-backed capital access and a framework aligned with longer-term participation. Funded account sizes may scale up to $2,000,000 under defined performance conditions.

About Moneta Funded

Moneta Funded is a broker-backed proprietary trading firm that allows retail traders worldwide to earn from their trading skills without risking personal capital. Traders complete a one-time evaluation to access funded accounts and keep up to 88% of the profits they generate, all within a transparent and secure trading environment.

