Viewbix: Quantum Transportation Completes First Milestone in Transformer-Based Quantum Decoder Program, Securing Key IP License from Ramot at Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced that Quantum Transportation Ltd. ("Quantum Transportation"), a minority-owned subsidiary of Quantum X Labs Ltd, has successfully completed Milestone 1 in its Quantum Decoder program. This achievement marks significant progress toward a universal, code-agnostic neural decoder for quantum error correction.

Milestone 1 encompassed Patent Feasibility Assessment, Comprehensive Quantum Error Correction (QEC) Model Research, and Finalization of the Transformer Architecture. Critically, completion of this milestone fulfills a key condition under Quantum Transportation’s sub-license agreement with Ramot at Tel Aviv University (the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University). This ensures continued access to and rights under the foundational intellectual property - a pending patent for an innovative, machine learning-based quantum error correction decoder - enabling uninterrupted development and potential commercialization of this high-impact technology.

Through Milestone 1, Quantum Transportation finalized its initial transformer-based decoding architecture, performed an in-depth analysis of leading QEC approaches, and validated in simulations that the approach shows strong potential to outperform traditional decoding methods in efficiency, scalability, and adaptability to varied noise conditions. This transitions the program from early-stage research to a technically validated, defensible architecture poised for prototyping and real-world validation.

The milestone advances Quantum Transportation’s goal of delivering a scalable, transformer-powered decoder capable of generalizing across multiple quantum codes and noise models - addressing a core challenge in achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing with applications in high-reliability sectors, such as transportation, security, and beyond.

With Milestone 1 achieved, Quantum Transportation will now advance to Milestone 2: System Proof of Concept. This phase will include expanded simulations, exploration of practical implementation pathways, and initial engagements with design partners and potential collaborators.

This update emphasizes Viewbix’s strategic focus on quantum technologies following the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs, encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company’s stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) is an advanced technologies company that, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Metagramm Software Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software. The company offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

More information about Quantum X Labs visit: https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses uninterrupted development and potential commercialization of this high-impact technology, Quantum Transportation’s goal of delivering a scalable, transformer-powered decoder capable of generalizing across multiple quantum codes and noise models, Quantum Transportation advancing to the system proof of concept phase , the timing and completion of the acquisition, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the receipt of approval by the Company’s stockholders and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the acquisition. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

