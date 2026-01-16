IES Holdings Completes Acquisition of Gulf Island Fabrication

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island”), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial, energy and government sectors. The merger will become effective at 3:15 PM CT today, and at that time Gulf Island will become part of IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment, where it will continue to support Gulf Island’s existing customers and add capacity for IES’s custom engineered solutions, including generator enclosures and related power products.

The closing of IES’s acquisition of Gulf Island includes all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Gulf Island for $12 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $192 million and an enterprise value of approximately $152 million, including approximately $40 million of cash.

“The acquisition of Gulf Island advances our strategy to further expand our Infrastructure Solutions segment and deepen IES’s role in the building and rebuilding of U.S. infrastructure,” said Matt Simmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of IES. “We continue to see strong growth among our data center customers and are excited about prospects in the energy markets, where we see attractive opportunities in oil & gas today and the potential to support U.S. nuclear buildout over time.”

Mike Rice, President of IES’s Infrastructure Solutions segment, added, “Gulf Island’s craft workforce, specialty services and 450,000-square foot Houma, Louisiana fabrication and operations campus significantly expand our capacity and capabilities. Together, we will deliver a broader range of solutions ranging from advanced fabrication to highly technical offerings, including generator enclosures, power distribution equipment, and structural buildings. We are excited to officially welcome the Gulf Island team to IES.”

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 10,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

