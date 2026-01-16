Porsche Cars Canada reports its sales results for 2025

Brand deliveries wrap up the year

10,010 deliveries for the year

718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models establish new sales record

Best Porsche Approved Certified Pre-owned performance ever





TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported sales of 10,010 units for 2025, a decrease of 3.5% from the prior year. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales reached 4,295 units for the year, an increase of 4.7% over the same period in 2024.

"Porsche continues to grow its strong presence across the country," said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “The opening of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto this summer has allowed customers and fans to get more intimately familiar with the brand and celebrate its deepening roots in Canada.”

In 2025, the Canadian subsidiary of the Stuttgart brand inaugurated the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto, located in Pickering, ON. It is only the tenth of its kind in the world, and the first-ever in Canada.

Model PCL Yearly Sales 2025 2024 718 Boxster 468 451 718 Cayman 506 379 911 2,037 2,208 Cayenne 2,551 2,949 Macan 3,877 3,779 Panamera 321 248 Taycan 250 360 Grand Totals 10,010 10,374 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned 4,295 4,101



This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect current views of Porsche about future events. These statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those Porsche AG expresses or implies by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication. We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us:

https://www.porsche.ca | https://www.instagram.com/porschecanada | https://www.instagram.com/pectoronto | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-cars-canada-ltd | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-experience-centre-toronto | https://www.youtube.com/Porsche | https://www.facebook.com/Porsche | https://www.pinterest.ca/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://press.ca.porsche.com

Public Relations

Patrick Saint-Pierre

647-531-2992

patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed562349-6734-4571-8c34-5338550fbe75