Trends in Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging Market 2026-35

Ottawa, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market, which stood at USD 7.26 billion in 2025, is projected to grow further to USD 12.05 billion by 2035, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing due to rising demand for premium, sustainable, and natural-looking packaging that enhances brand authenticity and eco-conscious appeal.

Key Technological Shifts

Advanced fiber engineering: Enhances durability while maintaining a smooth, high-quality tactile finish suitable for luxury brands.

Enhances durability while maintaining a smooth, high-quality tactile finish suitable for luxury brands. High-precision die-cutting and embossing: Enables complex shapes and fine detailing that elevate shelf appeal and brand differentiation.

Water-based, soy-based, and low-impact printing technologies: Reduce environmental impact while delivering rich colors and sharp graphics.

Reduce environmental impact while delivering rich colors and sharp graphics. Chemical-free surface treatments: Preserve the natural, matte aesthetic preferred in premium packaging without compromising performance .

Chemical-free surface treatments: Preserve the natural, matte aesthetic preferred in premium packaging without compromising performance.

Supports circular economy goals and meets increasing sustainability regulations. Digital and short-run printing: Allows cost-effective personalization, faster design changes, and limited-edition luxury packaging launches.

Market Overview

How is the shift toward sustainability driving growth in the luxury uncoated paperboard market for 2026?

The uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market is witnessing growth propelled by the growing need for high-end, eco-friendly, and simple packaging options. To increase consumer trust and brand authenticity, luxury brands are moving toward natural textures and eco-friendly materials. Technological developments in paperboard strength, printing, and finishing enhance the attractiveness of the product. Stricter sustainability laws are also promoting broader adoption in upscale food, cosmetic, and fashion packaging.

Private Industry Investments for Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging:

Stora Enso Oyj launched Ensovelvet, a new uncoated solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board designed specifically for luxury applications like cosmetics and perfumes, which emphasizes a natural, tactile feel to meet sustainability demands. Andhra Paper Limited received approval for a capital expenditure of INR 400 crores to rebuild and upgrade its existing pulp mill and install a new board machine with a capacity of approximately 175,000 TPA, positioning itself to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Sonoco Products Company has made significant investments in strengthening its uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) mill systems in the U.S. and Canada, with a major $83 million investment that aims to increase capacity and achieve substantial cost savings by optimizing operations. JK Paper Ltd. successfully started production at its new packaging board capacity during FY 2021-22, contributing to its range of virgin boards and specialty packaging paperboards that are popular with domestic and international brands. Mondi Group has expanded its sustainable luxury packaging portfolio by using FSC-certified paperboard materials to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly, premium packaging solutions in key markets like Asia and India.



Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging Market Trends

Tactile and Sensory Differentiation: Brands are increasingly using the natural, matte texture of uncoated paperboard to provide a premium "feel" that conveys authenticity and craftsmanship, which WestRock notes can encourage consumer engagement and higher sales. This trend is supported by finishing techniques like embossing and soft-touch coatings that mimic luxury materials like leather or velvet without using plastics.

Tactile and Sensory Differentiation: Brands are increasingly using the natural, matte texture of uncoated paperboard to provide a premium "feel" that conveys authenticity and craftsmanship, which WestRock notes can encourage consumer engagement and higher sales. This trend is supported by finishing techniques like embossing and soft-touch coatings that mimic luxury materials like leather or velvet without using plastics.

Strategic Minimalism and Material Efficiency: Modern luxury design is shifting toward "less is more," using high-quality uncoated substrates to eliminate excess layers and plastic components while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic. This approach leverages the material's inherent sustainability credentials to build consumer trust, as shoppers often perceive simpler, fiber-based packaging as more premium and environmentally responsible.

Modern luxury design is shifting toward "less is more," using high-quality uncoated substrates to eliminate excess layers and plastic components while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic. This approach leverages the material's inherent sustainability credentials to build consumer trust, as shoppers often perceive simpler, . Integration of Smart Technologies: Premium brands are embedding digital tools like QR codes, NFC tags, and RFID technology directly into uncoated paperboard to verify product authenticity and deepen post-purchase engagement. These "smart packs" allow for minimalist visual designs while providing a portal to exclusive digital content or blockchain-based tracking systems.



Market Opportunities

Growing adoption of sustainable and plastic-free luxury packaging by global premium brands

Rising demand for customized, limited-edition, and artisanal packaging designs

Expansion of luxury cosmetics, perfumes, and premium food & beverage segments

Increasing use of uncoated paperboard in high-end gifting and e-commerce packaging

Brand storytelling through natural textures, embossing, and minimalist aesthetics

Untapped growth potential in emerging luxury markets across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East

Segmental Insights

By Paperboard Grade/ Material Type

The virgin fiber uncoated paperboard segment is dominating the uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market because of its exceptional strength, smooth surface, and high-end tactile feel, which make it perfect for applications involving luxury packaging. Virgin fiber boards are preferred by brands in the cosmetics, perfume, and high-end confectionery industries because of their strength and capacity to support complex designs, foil stamping, and embossing, all of which enhance the opulent brand image.

The recycled uncoated paperboard segment is growing rapidly as luxury brands increasingly consider sustainability. Recycled materials are being adopted without sacrificing quality or a premium appearance due to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging and regulatory pressure to reduce plastic use.

By Product/Packaging Format

The rigid boxes (setup / magnetic boxes) segment is dominating the uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market because of its sturdy construction and capacity to improve the unboxing experience. High-end goods like perfumes, cosmetics, and designer accessories are frequently packaged in these formats because they provide superior protection and a high-end appearance.

The display & presentation packaging segment is growing rapidly, motivated by luxury brands with emphasis on eye-catching store displays and limited-edition collections. In this market, creative designs enable brands to establish a memorable shelf presence and increase customer engagement. Brands are being forced to use innovative paperboard packaging solutions due to the growing demand for interactive and eye-catching displays.

By End Use/ Luxury Segment

The cosmetics & fragrances segment is dominating the uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market as high-end skincare, makeup, and fragrance products depend more on premium uncoated paperboard for elegant packaging. Growing consumer demand for beauty products worldwide and the demand for robust eye-catching packaging that reflects premium brand positioning both benefit this market. The beauty industry's regular product launches and seasonal packaging editions also contribute to the segment's expansion.

The gourmet foods & confectionery segment is growing rapidly, driven by the need for sophisticated packaging for high-end snack items, chocolates, and confections. Uncoated paperboard is increasingly being used by brands to produce eco-friendly gift-worthy packaging that appeals to wealthy customers. Adoption in this market is accelerated by limited-edition and celebratory packaging trends.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales to the luxury brands segment dominate the uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market, as they provide specialized packaging solutions; manufacturers and converters concentrate on forming solid alliances with luxury brands. Customized designs, quality assurance, and high-end finishing options that satisfy brand standards are made possible by direct collaborations. This strategy guarantees long-term connections with high-end customers and brand-specific innovations.

The online / e-commerce packaging platforms segment is growing rapidly, reflecting the growing trend of luxury goods being sold online. E-commerce necessitates packaging that is both aesthetically pleasing and robust enough to safeguard expensive goods during transportation, spurring the development of high-quality protective uncoated paperboard solutions. The demand for specialized packaging formats is further driven by the expansion of online luxury retail in emerging markets.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Region

Europe is dominating the uncoated paperboard for luxury packaging market due to the existence of well-known luxury brands, cutting-edge production techniques, and a focus on premium and environmentally friendly packaging options. Demand is maintained by the area's emphasis on fine craftsmanship, high-end design, and environmentally friendly initiatives. Furthermore, the use of premium recyclable paperboards for luxury goods is encouraged by stringent packaging laws in Europe.

Germany Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging Market Trends

Germany's market for luxury packaging is growing as premium brands increasingly prioritize sustainability, opting for recyclable, natural-looking materials that align with eco-conscious consumer expectations. High demand in the luxury goods sector, especially cosmetics, fashion, and specialty foods, is driving innovation in paperboard grades that offer both aesthetic appeal and structural performance without coating.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by the growth of the middle class, rising e-commerce penetration, and rising luxury consumption. Demand for high-end packaging in the gourmet food, cosmetics, and gift industries is rising in these nations. Luxury packaging solutions are becoming more popular in these nations due to their fast urbanization and rising disposable income.

China Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging Market Trends

China's market for luxury packaging is expanding steadily as premium brands respond to rising environmental awareness and stricter national sustainability and waste-reduction policies by shifting towards recyclable, fiber-based materials. Strong growth in luxury sectors such as cosmetics, premium beverages, confectionery, fashion accessories, and high-end gifting is increasing demand for uncoated paperboard that delivers a refined, natural aesthetic while maintaining strength and rigidity.

Recent Developments in the Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging Industry:

In September 2025, Stora Enso launched Ensovelvet, a premium uncoated solid bleached sulfate (SBS) board with a velvet-like surface for luxury packaging in cosmetics, fragrances, and other high-end goods, combining natural texture with excellent stiffness and recyclability. The new board also supports high-quality embossing and foil stamping, enhancing brand appeal.

In April 2025, Mondi showcased expanded sustainable uncoated papers tailored for luxury packaging, including 350 g/m² grammage ideal for perfume packaging, at LUXE PACK Shanghai 2025. These papers offer improved print fidelity and tactile finishes, catering to premium branding requirements.

Top Companies in the Uncoated Paperboard for Luxury Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Metsä Board Corporation: Offers high-yield, sustainable fresh fiber paperboards.

WestRock Company: Leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging.

Leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging. ITC Limited: Provides eco-friendly, high-end rigid packaging boards.



Other Players

Mondi Group plc

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Holmen Iggesund

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Amcor Plc

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Mayr-Melnhof Group

Sappi Limited

Billerud AB

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Oji Holdings Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group



Segments Covered in the Report

By Paperboard Grade / Material Type

Virgin Fiber Uncoated Paperboard

Recycled Uncoated Paperboard

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Folding Boxboard (FBB)

White Lined Chipboard (WLC)

Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK

By Product / Packaging Format

Rigid Boxes (Setup / Magnetic Boxes)

Folding Cartons

Sleeves & Wraps

Paper Bags

Labels & Tags

Display & Presentation Packaging

By End-Use / Luxury Segment

Cosmetics & Fragrances

Watches & Jewelry

Premium Beverages (Spirits & Wine)

Fashion & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Gourmet Foods & Confectionery

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales to Luxury Brands

Packaging Converters / OEM Partnerships

Distributors & Wholesalers

Online / E-commerce Packaging Platforms

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



