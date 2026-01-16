Lumoo is Introducing Uplift Chair: Revolutionary Design Lifts Away Lumbar Pressure for Pain-Free Sitting

New York City, NY, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a breakthrough for those battling chronic back discomfort from prolonged sitting, Lumoo today unveiled the Uplift Chair, the world's first ergonomic seat engineered to reduce lumbar spine pressure by gently lifting the upper body. Designed for office workers, gamers, and anyone spending more than four hours a day seated, this innovative chair promises to transform daily routines by promoting comfort without compromising productivity.





The Uplift Chair addresses a common yet overlooked issue: excessive pressure on the lumbar spine, which affects 600 millions worldwide. Traditional chairs focus on posture support or cushioning, but Lumoo's patented lifting technology takes a different approach. By elevating the upper body with adjustable force—up to 40 pounds—the chair redistributes weight, allowing users to maintain a natural, relaxed position. "We've reimagined sitting from the ground up," said Jeff Xu, founder and former chronic back pain sufferer. "After years of research in biomechanics, we created a solution that doesn't just adapt to your body—it actively relieves the burden on your spine."

Key features of the Uplift Chair include app-controlled height adjustments for personalized lifting, real-time force monitoring via a mobile app, and a smooth 135-degree recline for breaks or focused work. The chair also incorporates timed reminders to encourage movement, helping users build healthier habits. Crafted with eco-conscious materials like hydrophilic sponge headrests, linen-like elastic fabrics, and aerospace-grade resilient panels, the Uplift is built for durability and sustainability. Its ultra-large 250-square-inch support surface ensures even pressure distribution, making it ideal for extended sessions without fatigue.

Xu's journey to invent the Uplift began five years ago, trapped in a cycle of 12-hour workdays and sleepless nights due to lower back pain. "I saw friends in their 20s already suffering the same fate," Xu recalled. "No existing chair truly solved the root cause—excessive spinal pressure. That's why we spent over two years prototyping to perfect this design." The result is a chair that not only lifts physical weight but also uplifts daily life, enabling users to work, game, or create without distraction.

Priced at an early-bird rate during its upcoming Kickstarter campaign, the Uplift Chair aims to reach 10 million people globally, freeing them from back pain's grip. "This isn't just furniture; it's a personal mission," Xu added. "We're empowering people to live without limits."

Lumoo's Kickstarter launches next month, with backers receiving exclusive perks like priority shipping and bonus accessories. Interested supporters can sign up for updates at lumoo.cc to secure their spot.

For more information, media inquiries, or review samples, contact cs@lumoo.cc. Follow Lumoo on social media @LumooChair for demos.



