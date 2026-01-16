Budge Huskey Ranked No. 44 on the Swanepoel Power 200 List of Most Influential Leaders in The Real Estate Industry





NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budge Huskey, chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, has been recognized among the 200 most powerful individuals in residential real estate on the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), earning the No. 44 ranking, an advancement from his No. 50 position the previous year.

Published annually by T3 Sixty, the Swanepoel Power 200 is regarded as the industry’s definitive measure of leadership influence, evaluating executives whose vision, scale, and strategic direction shape the national real estate landscape. Now in its 13th year, the report examines leaders based on organizational impact, peer reputation, and their ability to drive sustained growth within the industry’s most influential companies.

Huskey’s continued rise on the SP200 reflects his enduring leadership and measured approach to growth at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the No. 1 Sotheby’s International Realty® affiliate worldwide. Under his stewardship, the firm has strengthened its market leadership through a disciplined focus on brand distinction, advisor excellence, and innovation within the luxury real estate sector.

“Advancing on the Swanepoel Power 200 is a meaningful recognition, particularly among leaders who are shaping the future of our industry,” said Budge Huskey, chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “This honor reflects the collective strength of our organization and the exceptional professionals who continue to elevate the real estate experience at every level.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

