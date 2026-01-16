Navigating Regulatory Compliance Whilst Developing and Distributing PCR-Based IVD Tests: Expert-Led Online Training Course (May 15th, 2026) with CPD Hours

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Regulatory Compliance Whilst Developing and Distributing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based IVD Tests Training Course (May 15, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly evolving field of molecular diagnostics, understanding the regulatory and quality requirements is crucial for successful product development and market entry. This course is designed to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge and practical insights into navigating the regulatory and quality landscapes in the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), specifically tailored for PCR-based diagnostic tests.

Participants will delve into the intricacies of regulatory frameworks governing PCR-based diagnostic tests in both regions, including but not limited to:

Overview of FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regulations applicable to PCR-based diagnostics

Understanding the different pathways for regulatory approval or clearance (e.g., 510(k), Pre Market Approval, Emergency Use Authorisation)

Requirements for clinical trials, and performance evaluation studies

Recent updates and trends impacting regulatory pathways in the US

Overview of CE marking requirements under the MDR (Medical Device Regulation) and IVDR (In VitroDiagnostic Regulation)

Conformity assessment procedures and notified bodies in EU

Post-market surveillance and vigilance requirements

The course will also address quality management systems essential for compliance with regulatory standards, such as ISO 13485 and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. Regulatory expectations for quality control, risk management, cybersecurity and documentation will be covered to ensure participants gain a holistic understanding of designing, verifying and validating PCR-based tests for quality and regulatory compliance throughout the product lifecycle.

A review of two case studies will give participants the opportunity to see how the current regulatory environment applies to real-world scenarios, enhancing their ability to navigate challenges and optimise strategies for successful market entry of PCR-based diagnostic tests in the US and EU.

Benefits of attending:

Gain the confidence and knowledge necessary to effectively navigate the complex regulatory and quality landscape of the US

the confidence and knowledge necessary to effectively navigate the complex regulatory and quality landscape of the US Learn the EU regulatory and quality landscape

the EU regulatory and quality landscape Accelerate the development and commercialisation of PCR-based diagnostic tests

the development and commercialisation of PCR-based diagnostic tests Ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements

compliance with evolving regulatory requirements Participate in case studies and group discussions

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

Navigating the US regulatory and quality landscape

FDA submission preparation (pre-sub/ Q-sub)

FDA regulatory paths/premarket submission types

US case study and key takeaways

A chance to dive further into the subject of regulations in the US

Navigating the EU regulatory and quality landscape

General Safety and Performance Requirements (GSPR)

Economic operators and conformity assessment organisations

EUDAMED

Declaration of Conformity

Certificate

Conformity assessment pathways

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4kyo3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.