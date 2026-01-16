Coherent Named to Forbes 2026 America’s Best Companies List

SAXONBURG, Pa., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that it has been named to Forbes 2026 America’s Best Companies list, a prestigious recognition honoring organizations that demonstrate excellence in financial performance, employee sentiment, and corporate reputation.

The Forbes America’s Best Companies ranking evaluates thousands of U.S.-based companies using a comprehensive methodology that includes more than 100 metrics across 11 categories, such as financial performance, customer trust, sustainability, long-term growth indicators, and more.

“We’re honored to be named to Forbes’ 2026 America’s Best Companies list. This recognition is a testament to our people - the teams around the world who support one another and deliver for our customers every day,” said Jim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Coherent. “We’ll stay focused on innovation and strong execution, and on building a company where talented people are empowered to do their best work.”

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Grace Lee, Chief People Officer of Coherent. “Being named to Forbes 2026 America’s Best Companies list reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive, high-performance culture where employees are supported, challenged, and empowered to grow.”

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

