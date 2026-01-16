2-Day Online Course: Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English (May 11th-12th, 2026) - Elevate Your Legal Writing with Practical Exercises

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English Training Course (May 11th - May 12th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most international agreements are drafted in the English language, irrespective of the nationality of the contracting parties. Language errors in the text and unclear and unconcise phrasing cause confusion and can ultimately lead to a dispute if they go unnoticed at the contract drafting stage.

Under the careful guidance of the expert trainer, this course will ensure you gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls to be aware of. This highly-practical, intensive two-day event will make sure you're up to date with the key areas of risk and have a full understanding of the latest drafting techniques in English.

This workshop style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the course the expert trainer will use a balanced mix of theory, exercises and discussion alongside sample clauses and case studies to help embed the learning.

There will also be plenty of time during the course to ask your questions and get clarity on contract drafting issues, legal writing technicalities and specific clauses. By enhancing your skills and knowledge you will ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk and be successful in your role.

Benefits of Attending

By attending this highly practical course you will:

The practical exercises will ensure the learning is embedded.

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This programme is relevant whether you work in private practice, in-house or for an institution. The course will enable you to be more effective in oral and written communication and contract drafting, as well as improve your listening and reading skills.

Lawyers working in industry and government

Lawyers in banks and financial institutions

Lawyers in private practice

Lawyers and corporate executives involved in the drafting of contracts in English

Agenda

Day 1

Welcome and introduction to the course

A summary of the topics to be covered

Guidelines to clear drafting: Part 1

Avoiding superfluous language

Old-fashioned language

Repetition and the importance of a good structure

Redrafting exercises: Part 1

Guidelines to clear drafting: Part 2

Expressing obligations

Rights and signposting - "subject to" and "notwithstanding"

Phrasal verbs in legal English

Redrafting exercises: Part 2

Legal vocabulary

Key clauses from contracts

warranties, liquidated damages, term and boilerplate clauses such as severability and notice

Review of the structure and contents of contracts

Collocation

Legal vocabulary exercises

Review of the language of legal correspondence

Examples of standard opening and closing

Differences between semi-formal and informal register

Differences between British and American English

Legal correspondence exercise

Participants will redraft a badly written email in formal British English

Day 2

Reviewing the guidelines to clear drafting covered in day one - practical exercise

Participants will apply the principles of clear drafting they have learned in day one to the redrafting of a clause from an international commercial agreement - insurance clause from a manufacturing agreement

Both individual and group work exercises will be undertaken with results reviewed in a group forum and constructive feedback and guidance supplied by the expert trainer

Grammar

Prepositions in legal English

Ambiguity exercises

Participants will learn how to identify ambiguity and redraft sentences so that there is only one appropriate meaning

Review of the structure and contents of contracts practical exercise

Participants will apply the principles of clear drafting they have learned in day one to the redrafting of a clause from an international commercial agreements - secondary activities clause from an employment agreement

Advanced contract drafting practical exercise: Part 1

With guidance from the expert trainer, participants will be working in small teams to draft a number of clauses from scratch based on written instructions.

The clauses will be taken from the following types of agreements: membership agreement of a health club and a commercial lease

Advanced contract drafting practical exercise: Part 2

With guidance from the expert trainer, participants will be working in small teams to draft an audit clause from a license agreement

Course review and final questions



