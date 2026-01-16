Oxford Harriman & Company Announces the Addition of Robert Wert and His Team to Its Expanding National Wealth-Advisory Platform

Wyomissing, PA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Harriman & Company is proud to announce that Robert Wert, President of Longview Private Wealth Management, an affiliate of Oxford Harriman & Company, has officially joined the practice along with his advisory team. Based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Bob brings more than four decades of distinguished experience in wealth management, strategic planning, and client stewardship.

Robert Wert, President of Longview Private Wealth Management, an affiliate of Oxford Harriman & Company.

Recognized throughout the industry for his disciplined approach and deep commitment to clients, Bob has built a career advising individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations with clarity, insight, and unwavering professionalism. Prior to joining Oxford Harriman & Company, he spent forty years at Wells Fargo Advisors and its predecessor firms, serving as Managing Director and consistently ranking among the firm’s top advisors.

Wert’s academic credentials reflect his commitment to lifelong learning and technical expertise. He holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago, a BBA in Business from Pennsylvania State University, and completed the rigorous Securities Industry Institute program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His industry accomplishments have been widely recognized, including being named a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for eight consecutive years (2018–2025).

During his tenure, he was a long-standing member of the prestigious Platinum Council (2006–2025), an honor awarded to a select group of advisors who demonstrate excellence in education, productivity, professionalism, and overall best practices. Bob also founded the Wert Investment Consulting Group, a boutique advisory practice serving a highly select clientele seeking sophisticated, long-term wealth strategies.

“Bob’s reputation for excellence, integrity, and personalized service speaks for itself,” said Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman & Company. “His decades of leadership and dedication to doing what is best for clients align perfectly with the values we uphold. We are honored to welcome Bob and his team, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth within our national platform.”

“Our mission is to empower exceptional advisors with the resources, freedom, and support they need to deliver extraordinary outcomes for clients,” said Kent Whitaker, President of Oxford Harriman & Company. “Bob is the kind of advisor who elevates everyone around him. His experience, leadership, and commitment to his community make him a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Wert is deeply involved in the Berks County community. He is an active member of the Berks County Association of Fundraising Professionals, serves as Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Diocese of Allentown, and is a Member of the Finance Council. He and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, reside in Lower Heidelberg Township and are proud parents of three children.

With the addition of Wert and his team, Oxford Harriman & Company continues its strategic growth across key markets, reinforcing its position as a premier destination for top-tier advisors seeking a highly collaborative and client-focused environment.

Robert Wert said, “We chose to affiliate with Oxford Harriman because of their strong support in mapping out the transition path from employee to business owner. Because they have supported over seventy advisors becoming owners, Dennis Barba, Kent Whitaker, and Jessica Jackson, Associate Director, Marketing & Operations, helped us with the checklist of getting us incorporated, hiring a payroll service, negotiating an office lease, and a myriad of technology solutions.

“An Advisor’s focus needs to be on serving the client. By affiliating with Oxford Harriman & Company, advisors can trust that compliance and key back-office functions are in place.

“Joe DiGiacomo’s experience as a Managing Partner at Oxford Harriman & Company and as a philanthropist was instrumental in helping me determine that Oxford Harriman is a cultural fit for our team and our clients. We share the same values and commitment to community.

“Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) has all of the resources of a wire house and the infrastructure to support advisors/owners. The transition team allowed for a seamless integration from the former employee status to the new owner status, providing continuity for all of the licenses, state registrations, insurance appointments, and client relationships.

“A good financial advisor already has the instincts of an entrepreneur. FiNet provides a secure platform to launch and grow an actual business.”

About the Platinum Council

2024 and 2025: The Platinum Council distinction is held by a select group of Financial Advisors within Wells Fargo Advisors as measured by business production from the previous year and professionalism.

2023 and prior: The Platinum Council distinction is held by a select group of Financial Advisors within Wells Fargo Advisors as measured by one or more of the following: completion of educational components, business production from the previous year, and professionalism. Additional consideration may have included best practices and team structure.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; Awarded April 2025; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/23- 6/30/24. 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; Awarded April 2024; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/22 - 6/30/23. 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Awarded April 2023; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/21 - 6/30/22. 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Awarded April 2022; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/20 - 6/30/21. 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Awarded February 2021; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/19 - 6/30/20. 2020 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Awarded January 2020; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/18 - 6/30/19. 2019 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Awarded February 2019; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/17 - 6/30/18.

2018 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: (Awarded February 2018; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/16 - 6/30/17 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC (WFAFN), the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Oxford Harriman & Company is a separate entity from WFAFN. PM-07142027-8710286.1.1

About Oxford Harriman & Company

Oxford Harriman & Company is a wealth management practice designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and disciplined approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice offers comprehensive private wealth management solutions tailored to each client’s unique goals. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices across OH, IL, MI, MA, NY, NJ, PA, VA, SC, and FL.

