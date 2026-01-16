Gordon Philanthropies and Community Leaders Mark the Opening of the Children’s Center Serving Fire Camp Families

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Philanthropies (GP) and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) this week celebrated the grand opening of the Malibu Conservation Camp Outdoor Educational Center, a safe and welcoming space for incarcerated women firefighters to connect with their children.

Last year, 40 incarcerated women at Malibu Conservation Camp contributed 16,171 hours fighting fires statewide. California’s 35 fire camps contributed more than 1.5 million hours of emergency response, fighting thousands of wildfires.





The program brought together GP Founder Daniel L. Gordon, CDCR Warden Lavella Parker, Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Susan Burton, Founder of A New Way of Life, and Detective Chris Reza, founder of the LAPD Mariachis, along with 46 children and their fire camp participant mothers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the distribution of backpacks filled with books and toys.

“The Outdoor Children’s Recreation Center is a place for families to spend meaningful time and build lasting connections with their fire camp participant mothers,” says CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “We honor the women who are playing an essential role in fighting fires in California’s now year-round fire season. CDCR proudly supports a program that provides rehabilitation and career pathways for fire camp participants.”



The Center’s beautiful open-air design is a warm space filled with comfortable seating and a thoughtfully curated collection of age-appropriate books, games, and activities. Studies show that maintaining strong parent-child bonds is one of the most powerful factors in reducing recidivism and helping children overcome the emotional and developmental challenges of parental incarceration.

“The courage of these women helps protect thousands of lives, homes, and acres across California,” said Daniel L. Gordon, Founder of Gordon Philanthropies. “This Center strengthens families by giving mothers the support they need to build stable, impactful relationships, reinforcing the foundation for a bright future ahead.”

