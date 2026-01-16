Spin on Carbon Market Outlook Report 2026-2030: 3D NAND Advancements Propel Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spin on Carbon Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spin on carbon market is poised for significant expansion, projected to soar by USD 911.85 million between 2025 and 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. The comprehensive report on the global spin on carbon market delivers an in-depth analysis, incorporating market size forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with vendor insights covering approximately 25 vendors.

This analysis provides a current assessment of the market landscape, spotlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the broader market environment. Key drivers include the advancement in 3D NAND and logic device architectures, the increasing adoption of extreme ultraviolet lithography, and the rapid growth in artificial intelligence hardware demand.

One significant factor propelling the market forward is the escalation of high-temperature spin on carbon hardmasks. Additionally, advancements in void-free gap filling and planarization for DRAM and logic, alongside a focus on ultra-high purity and metallic contamination control, are expected to generate substantial market demand in the coming years.

Performed through a balanced combination of primary and secondary research, with inputs from key industry participants, the report provides comprehensive market size data, segmentation with regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape, complete with historic and forecast data.

The global spin on carbon market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Hot-temperature spin on carbon

Normal-temperature spin on carbon

By Application:

Logic devices

Memory devices

Power devices

MEMS

Others

By End-User:

Foundries

IDMS and OSAT vendors

By Region:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of World (RoW)

The report covers the following areas:

Global spin on carbon market sizing

Global spin on carbon market forecast

Global spin on carbon market industry analysis

Designed to enhance client market positions, the report includes a robust vendor analysis. The report also outlines upcoming trends and challenges influencing market growth, aiding companies in strategizing and maximizing forthcoming growth opportunities.

Through a detailed synthesis and summation of data sourced from multiple avenues and an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, this report paints a comprehensive picture of the market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Brewer Science Inc.

Dongjin Semichem Co. Ltd

Irresistible Materials

JSR Micro Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nano C Inc.

Resonac Holdings Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

YCCHEM Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jgsmi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.