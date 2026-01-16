InvestCapitalWorld Updates Platform Features to Support Broader Multi-Asset Market Access

PARIS, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestCapitalWorld today announces key enhancements to its trading conditions, making professional-grade market access more inclusive for traders worldwide. The update introduces higher leverage options up to 1:200 on qualifying instruments and maintains low minimum deposits, allowing a broader range of participants to engage with diverse global markets right from the start.

These updates expand on the platform's existing functionality, which includes access to Forex, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on commodities, indices, and international equities—all managed through a single, customizable interface. Users benefit from narrower spreads, efficient execution during high-volatility periods, and the option to trade independently or with available support.

Security remains rock-solid with advanced encryption, mandatory two-factor authentication, and rigorous data protection measures that keep client funds and information safe at every step.

Real-time market feeds, sophisticated charting tools, and practical educational resources continue to support informed choices across all conditions, whether users are focusing on currency movements, crypto volatility, or building balanced CFD positions.

“Our latest updates reflect what we've heard from our community,” the InvestCapitalWorld team member Alex Graf shared. “People want reliable tools, fair conditions, and the ability to start without huge upfront commitments. By expanding leverage access and keeping entry low, we're helping more traders participate confidently and focus on what matters: strategy and discipline in the markets.”

The company plans to roll out additional instrument expansions and feature refinements throughout 2026 to keep pace with trader needs and market evolution, all while prioritizing responsible practices and transparency.

Traders interested in these new conditions, Forex and multi-asset opportunities, or getting started quickly can visit https://investcapitalworld.com/, opening an account in minutes, exploring full specifications, or contact support for personalized details.

About InvestCapitalWorld

Contact

Alex Graf

alex.graf@investcapitalworld.com