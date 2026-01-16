Mortuary Bags Market - Global Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2032

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Bags Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mortuary bags market is positioned at a pivotal point where product functionality, institutional requirements, and evolving safety and sustainability standards intersect. Decision-makers in decedent care operations face complex procurement decisions, necessitating a clear understanding of emerging priorities and technological advancements to align purchasing strategies with long-term institutional objectives.
Market Snapshot: Growth Dynamics in the Mortuary Bags Market
From USD 1.64 billion in 2025 to USD 1.81 billion in 2026, the mortuary bags market is on track to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2032. This growth is propelled by increasing institutional demand, stringent safety protocols, and the expansion of global supply networks.
Scope & Segmentation
- Material Types: Includes biodegradable options (chemically recycled and plant-based), nonwoven substrates, polyethylene, and PVC, each with distinct performance and compliance features.
- Construction Variants: Encompasses single and double layer constructions, gusseted bags, and zipper configurations with or without grip enhancements, catering to diverse handling needs.
- End User Categories: Covers funeral homes, hospitals, mortuaries, and residential buyers, each with unique procurement drivers and quality requirements.
- Distribution Channels: Includes direct sales, distributor partnerships, and online platforms, all necessitating adaptable contract structures.
- Capacity Classifications: Product capacities range up to 60 kg, 60 to 120 kg, and beyond 120 kg, impacting labeling standards and usability.
- Regional Coverage: Analysis includes the Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, considering cultural, regulatory, and supply chain factors.
- Technologies: Innovations in polymer processing and nonwoven fabrication are enhancing tensile strength and impermeability while promoting sustainable material use.
By understanding these segments, stakeholders can optimize their market entry strategies and achieve a competitive advantage.
Tariff Impact and Value Chain Resilience
Recent tariffs on imports to the United States have significantly impacted sourcing strategies, supplier diversification, and contingency planning within the mortuary bags value chain. Organizations are adapting through cost structure adjustments, nearshoring production, and automation investments to ensure operational continuity. Procurement teams are enhancing supplier evaluation and inventory management protocols.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Purchasers are increasingly balancing safety, durability, and environmental impact while considering compliance and reputational factors.
- Sustainability mandates are reshaping product offerings, encouraging suppliers to incorporate new materials and demonstrate compliance through testing and certification.
- Critical attributes like durability, zipper integrity, odor containment, and ergonomic handling are being prioritized to align with evolving protocols and practices.
- Distribution models are shifting with the rise of digital channels and direct-to-customer strategies, altering expectations for lead times and after-sales support.
- The sector's differentiation now hinges on transparent supply chains, robust quality assurance, and strong sustainability credentials, as institutional clients demand greater scrutiny of supplier practices.
These insights support strategic planning and lead to informed decisions on supplier diversification, technology adoption, and contract structuring, helping organizations maintain resilience and strategic positioning.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Mortuary Bags Market, by Material
8.1. Biodegradable
8.1.1. Chemically Recycled
8.1.2. Plant-Based
8.2. Nonwoven
8.3. Polyethylene
8.4. PVC
9. Mortuary Bags Market, by Type
9.1. Double Layer
9.2. Gusseted Bag
9.3. Single Layer
9.4. Zipper Bag
9.4.1. With Grip
9.4.2. Without Grip
10. Mortuary Bags Market, by Capacity
10.1. 60 To 120 Kg
10.2. Above 120 Kg
10.3. Up To 60 Kg
11. Mortuary Bags Market, by End User
11.1. Funeral Home
11.1.1. Corporate Funeral Home
11.1.2. Independent Funeral Home
11.2. Hospital
11.2.1. Private Hospital
11.2.2. Public Hospital
11.3. Mortuary
11.3.1. Private Mortuary
11.3.2. Public Mortuary
11.4. Residential
11.4.1. Local Purchase
11.4.2. Online Order
12. Mortuary Bags Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Direct Sales
12.2. Distributor Sales
12.3. Online Sales
13. Mortuary Bags Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Mortuary Bags Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Mortuary Bags Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Mortuary Bags Market
17. China Mortuary Bags Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Affordable Funeral Supply, LLC
18.6. Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.
18.7. Classic Plastics Corporation
18.8. Delaware limited liability company
18.9. Deluxe Scientific Surgico Private Limited
18.10. EIHF Isofroid
18.11. Ferno-Washington Inc.
18.12. Mopec Inc.
18.13. Mortech Manufacturing Company, Inc.
18.14. Smart Choice Funeral Supplies
18.15. The HYGECO Group
List of Figures: 13 Figures
List of Tables: 297 Tables
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3f02d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment