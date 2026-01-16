Fishing Rods Market Trends, Tech Developments and Investment Opportunities to 2032: Global Revenue Growth of $340 Million Projected

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Rods Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fishing rods market is evolving rapidly as technological advances, new consumer expectations, and shifting distribution models create unique opportunities and risks for industry leaders. Senior decision-makers must navigate this complex environment with strategic insight to maximize growth and resilience.

Market Snapshot: Fishing Rods Market Size & Growth

The fishing rods market grew from USD 1.12 billion in 2025 to USD 1.17 billion in 2026, with continued expansion forecast at a CAGR of 4.67%, reaching USD 1.54 billion by 2032.

Scope & Segmentation of the Global Fishing Rods Market

This report delivers comprehensive analysis across all vital segments and regions shaping the fishing rods market:

Product Types: Baitcasting rods, fly rods, ice fishing rods, spinning rods (extra heavy to ultra light power), telescopic rods, trolling rods

Baitcasting rods, fly rods, ice fishing rods, spinning rods (extra heavy to ultra light power), telescopic rods, trolling rods Distribution Channels: Direct sales, mass merchandisers, online retail, specialty stores, sporting goods retailers

Direct sales, mass merchandisers, online retail, specialty stores, sporting goods retailers Applications: Freshwater and saltwater environments, each with its own rod requirements for durability and component specification

Freshwater and saltwater environments, each with its own rod requirements for durability and component specification Material Types: Bamboo, composite, fiberglass, graphite; each linked to different weight, sensitivity, and durability profiles

Bamboo, composite, fiberglass, graphite; each linked to different weight, sensitivity, and durability profiles Pricing Tiers: Economy, mid-range, premium, luxury-aligned with consumer expectations and performance priorities

Economy, mid-range, premium, luxury-aligned with consumer expectations and performance priorities End-User Profiles: Professional and recreational anglers, each requiring distinct levels of technical detail and aftermarket support

Professional and recreational anglers, each requiring distinct levels of technical detail and aftermarket support Performance Attributes: Power (extra heavy to ultra light) and action (fast, medium, slow), crucial for technique and species targeting

Power (extra heavy to ultra light) and action (fast, medium, slow), crucial for technique and species targeting Regions: Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific-each with unique consumer habits, sourcing strategies, and regulatory environments

Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific-each with unique consumer habits, sourcing strategies, and regulatory environments Technological Trends: Advances in composite materials, automated manufacturing, sustainability in sourcing, and the rise of digital product selection tools

Key Takeaways for Fishing Rods Market Stakeholders

The interplay of shifting consumer behaviors, improved materials, and digital retail experiences is accelerating change in product development and purchasing channels.

Integrated supply chains and regional manufacturing are becoming vital as companies adapt to new trade policies and optimize for responsiveness and cost efficiency.

Material innovation is enabling specialized rod performance, with manufacturers leveraging both artisanal and large-scale models to meet a broad spectrum of angler needs.

Sustainability and provenance now play a growing role in product narratives and buyer decisions, impacting both marketing strategy and supply chain transparency.

Aftermarket services, such as customization and repair programs, are strengthening competitive advantage and enhancing loyalty in the professional and enthusiast segments.

Tariff Impact and Trade Dynamics

Recent tariff actions have created significant cost volatility and compliance complexity in global sourcing and distribution. Manufacturers evaluate alternative suppliers, modify procurement strategies, and consider geographic diversification to mitigate duty risks. These trade measures pressure both manufacturers and channels to adjust pricing models and inventory allocation, while driving the need for advanced customs expertise and adaptive risk management frameworks.

Why This Report Matters

Enables C-suite executives to identify investment priorities by segment, region, and channel for optimal growth and risk mitigation.

Supports portfolio optimization and operational efficiency by providing clear segmentation insights and channel economics.

Equips decision-makers with actionable strategies for tariff management, sustainability, and digital capability enhancement.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Fishing Rods Market, by Product Type

8.1. Baitcasting Rods

8.2. Fly Rods

8.3. Ice Fishing Rods

8.4. Spinning Rods

8.4.1. Extra Heavy Power

8.4.2. Heavy Power

8.4.3. Light Power

8.4.4. Medium Heavy Power

8.4.5. Medium Power

8.4.6. Ultra Light Power

8.5. Telescopic Rods

8.6. Trolling Rods



9. Fishing Rods Market, by Material

9.1. Bamboo

9.2. Composite

9.3. Fiberglass

9.4. Graphite



10. Fishing Rods Market, by Price Range

10.1. Economy

10.2. Luxury

10.3. Mid Range

10.4. Premium



11. Fishing Rods Market, by Power

11.1. Extra Heavy

11.2. Heavy

11.3. Light

11.4. Medium

11.5. Medium Heavy

11.6. Ultra Light



12. Fishing Rods Market, by Action

12.1. Fast

12.2. Medium

12.3. Slow



13. Fishing Rods Market, by Application

13.1. Freshwater

13.2. Saltwater



14. Fishing Rods Market, by End User

14.1. Professional

14.2. Recreational



15. Fishing Rods Market, by Distribution Channel

15.1. Offline

15.2. Online



16. Fishing Rods Market, by Region

16.1. Americas

16.1.1. North America

16.1.2. Latin America

16.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

16.2.1. Europe

16.2.2. Middle East

16.2.3. Africa

16.3. Asia-Pacific



17. Fishing Rods Market, by Group

17.1. ASEAN

17.2. GCC

17.3. European Union

17.4. BRICS

17.5. G7

17.6. NATO



18. Fishing Rods Market, by Country

18.1. United States

18.2. Canada

18.3. Mexico

18.4. Brazil

18.5. United Kingdom

18.6. Germany

18.7. France

18.8. Russia

18.9. Italy

18.10. Spain

18.11. China

18.12. India

18.13. Japan

18.14. Australia

18.15. South Korea



19. United States Fishing Rods Market



20. China Fishing Rods Market



21. Competitive Landscape

21.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

21.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

21.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

21.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

21.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

21.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

21.5. Abu Garcia, Inc.

21.6. Daiwa Corporation

21.7. Dobyns Rods, Inc.

21.8. Evergreen International Co., Ltd.

21.9. Fenwick Fishing Rods, Inc.

21.10. G. Loomis, Inc.

21.11. Hardy & Greys Ltd.

21.12. KastKing Inc.

21.13. Lamiglas, Inc.

21.14. Lew's Fishing Tackle, Inc.

21.15. Major Craft Co., Ltd.

21.16. Megabass Inc.

21.17. Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.

21.18. Penn Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Company

21.19. Phenix Rods, Inc.

21.20. Pure Fishing, Inc.

21.21. Shimano Inc.

21.22. St. Croix Rods, Inc.

21.23. Temple Fork Outfitters, Inc.

21.24. Tenryu Co., Ltd.

21.25. Tica Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.

21.26. Zebco Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34t6ip

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment