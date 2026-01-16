FinServ Foundation Announces the Addition of Erin Wood and Brian Hamburger to its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinServ Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to developing the next generation of financial services professionals, today announced the appointment of Erin Wood, CFP®, FBS®, Senior Vice President of Advanced Planning at AssetMark, and Brian Hamburger, Founder and CEO of MarketCounsel, to its Board of Directors.

“Erin and Brian bring exceptional leadership and deep industry perspective to FinServ Foundation,” said Jamie Hopkins, President and Chairman of FinServ Foundation. “Both have dedicated their careers to strengthening the profession, supporting advisors, and investing in long-term impact. Their involvement meaningfully accelerates our mission.” FinServ Foundation specializes in providing coaching, mentorship, and scholarships to empower individuals entering the financial services field. With a focus on industry retention of young professionals through education and professional growth, the foundation actively collaborates with more than 52 colleges and universities, impacting the lives of more than 700 FinServ Fellows.

FinServ Foundation’s fellowship program offers Next Generation leaders in financial services access to two years of group coaching and a six-month structured mentorship program. The Foundation also covers trips to conferences for these students, sending more than 200 students to conferences in the past year. These initiatives broaden their exposure to industry trends while fostering connections that are integral to their future success.

About Erin Wood

Erin Wood serves as Senior Vice President of Advanced Planning at AssetMark, where she leads innovation across new wealth solutions, strategic industry partnerships, and a national team of advanced planning specialists supporting advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With more than 20 years of experience spanning advisory firm ownership and enterprise leadership, Erin is widely recognized for her ability to humanize financial planning and drive meaningful outcomes.

Previously, Erin served as Head of Financial Planning & Advanced Solutions at Carson Group after spending over a decade building and operating her own advisory firm. She was named Thought Leader of the Year at the 2023 WealthManagement Industry Awards and a 2024 InvestmentNews Women to Watch – Financial Literacy Champion. Her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and NASDAQ, and she is a regular contributor to Kiplinger, TheStreet, and HerMoney.

“If we want this profession to thrive, we have to care about the next generation like they’re our own,” Wood said. “FinServ Foundation is making that investment in a real, measurable way — and that’s why I’m proud to be involved.”

About Brian Hamburger

Brian Hamburger is the Founder and CEO of MarketCounsel, the leading strategic and regulatory consulting firm serving independent financial advisors, RIAs, and fintech firms nationwide. A recognized authority on advisory firm strategy, compliance, and M&A, Brian has advised thousands of firms on growth, governance, and long-term sustainability.

“FinServ Foundation is directly addressing one of the most important challenges facing our industry — developing the next generation of leaders,” said Hamburger. “I’m honored to support an organization that is building the future of financial services with intention.”

Continuing to Build the Future of Financial Services

With the addition of Wood and Hamburger, FinServ Foundation continues to strengthen a board composed of senior leaders across wealth management, fintech, asset management, and professional education. They join a board with Hopkins, Bonnie Treichel, and Dr. David Rhoiney and executive leaders in FinServ like Samantha Allen, Kate Healy and Victoria O’Tool. As the Foundation expands its fellowship programs, university partnerships, and volunteer mentor network, these appointments reinforce its commitment to long-term industry impact.

For more information about FinServ Foundation and its programs, please visit www.FinServFoundation.org

About FinServ Foundation

FinServ Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to excel in the financial services sector. Through coaching, mentorships, and scholarships, the foundation actively supports aspiring professionals and fosters a community committed to excellence. With partnerships across 50 colleges and universities, FinServ Foundation continues to make a lasting impact on the future leaders of the financial services industry. Visit www.finservfoundation.org or email president@finservfoundation.org for more information.