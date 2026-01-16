Baylor Genetics Supports Bipartisan House Bill to Broaden Medicaid Access to Genomic Sequencing for Children who Meet Medical Criteria

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, announced its support for the Genomic Answers for Children’s Health Act. This legislation, introduced in the House of Representatives with bipartisan support, aims to improve access to genomic sequencing by clarifying that such testing is covered under Medicaid’s “Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment Services” for children meeting certain clinical criteria. The legislation is aligned with clinical guidelines from The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), The National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC), and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), whose recently updated guidance recommends genome and exome sequencing as first-tier tests.

“Children with rare and undiagnosed diseases often wait months or years for a diagnosis, delaying treatment and adding emotional and financial strain for families,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO of Baylor Genetics. “We support this legislation as a vital step in ensuring all children can benefit from life-changing genomic insights. At Baylor Genetics, we remain a committed healthcare partner advocating for equitable access, improving payer coverage and reducing long-term costs, and accelerating time-to-diagnosis to ensure precision diagnostics reach the children and families who need them most.”

Additionally, the legislation specifies that Medicaid programs would need to add a diagnosis-related group (DRG) add-on payment for inpatient sequencing services, which is a critical component of ensuring access to genomic sequencing in the inpatient setting. Baylor Genetics offers Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing (rWGS) and Rapid Whole Exome Sequencing (rWES) tests with results in five days*, delivering fast answers that can inform timely inpatient care.

The Genomic Answers for Children’s Health (GACH) Alliance is an advocacy alliance of 28 laboratories, research institutions, rare disease advocacy groups, children’s hospitals, and health systems. The GACH Alliance advocates for better insurance coverage of genomic sequencing. Currently, not all states cover genomic sequencing, and not all states cover it for Medicaid beneficiaries 21 years of age or younger – which limits access to sequencing, and potential answers, based on where a child and their family lives.

"Based on my experience as a pediatric neurologist who cares for many children with neurogenetic disorders in my clinic, I have seen that the faster these children have answers about their neurogenetic conditions, the faster they can receive treatment, which is often lifechanging or lifesaving," Peter B. Kang, MD, FCNS, Past President, Child Neurology Society.

In 2025, Baylor Genetics was named an official genetic testing partner of the Child Neurology Society.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

*Turnaround time is about 5 days, but can vary based on factors such as collection date, sample quality/quantity and completeness of patient information provided.

