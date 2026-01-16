The Great American Food Chain, Inc. Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great American Food Chain, Inc. (OTC: GAMN) (“GAMN” or the “Company”) announced today that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Green Matter BioTech, Inc. (“Green Matter”) outlining the parties’ mutual intent to pursue a potential business combination transaction.

The MOU is non-binding and reflects the parties’ current intent to continue discussions and conduct customary due diligence. Any proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, receipt of any required approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that any transaction will be completed.

The Company does not intend to disclose additional details regarding the proposed transaction unless and until a definitive agreement is executed or further disclosure is required under applicable securities laws.

The Great American Food Chain, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions within the food, agriculture, and related sectors.

