Idaho Milk Products Joins Efforts to Reduce Methane Emissions

JEROME, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products announced it has joined the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, a global initiative dedicated to accelerating efforts to reduce methane emissions within dairy supply chains.



We know that transparency and action planning are critical steps toward driving down emissions over time. We are proud to stand alongside our peers across the dairy sector, who are advancing methane reduction through innovation and collaboration.

To support its commitment, Idaho Milk Products is providing transparent disclosure of key methane-related data as outlined by the Dairy Methane Action Alliance. These insights highlight the company’s current emissions profile and outline the foundation for future reduction planning. A full breakdown of these metrics can be reviewed in the Idaho Milk Products Sustainability Report, available for download at idahomilkproducts.com/sustainability.

Jeremy Pike, Director of Sustainability, said, “By joining this pioneering effort, we are taking bold action to advance transparency and drive meaningful change across the dairy industry.”

