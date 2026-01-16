Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (January 2026)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.01.2026

Kering

Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

January 16, 2026

Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of

shares



Total number of voting rights theoretical 1 exercisable 2 January 15, 2026 123,420,778 176,681,841 175,881,014

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.



