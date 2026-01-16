Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR): Johnson Fistel Investigates Post-Earnings Disclosures Following Significant Stock Decline Since the IPO

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to investors.

Background of the Investigation

Klarna released its Q3 2025 financial results, revealing an increase in the Company’s provision for credit losses. Since its initial public offering (“IPO”) on September 9, 2025 at a price of $40.00 per share, Klarna’s stock has declined approximately 23.6%, thereby injuring investors.

The investigation focuses on whether Klarna misled investors about the risks associated with its aggressive expansion into its Fair Financing offering. This expansion drove the massive increase in provision for credit losses and may contradict prior assurances regarding lending risk metrics contained in the Offering Documents.

