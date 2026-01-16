THE SCARCITY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Securing the 2026 Material Cycle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider Market Intelligence Brief – The 2026 economy has hit the wall of physical limits.

After a decade of rewarding "potential," the market has pivoted to demanding proof. Speculation is dying; tangible assets are repricing.

The market has run out of patience for 'maybe.' Investors are trading speculative PowerPoint slides for real-world assets you can touch, mine, and measure. They are allocating to the Choke Points, wading through the physical and digital bottlenecks that control modern civilization.

From the silver in your smartphone to the energy powering the AI grid, the era of 'cheap and easy' is over, signaling that the race for physical essentials has begun.

The companies profiled below share one trait: They own the inventory.

They are the load-bearing walls of the 2026 economy. This isn't a rotation. It is a scramble for the essentials.

THE DIAGNOSTIC HUB

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCQB: VPTDF) is erasing the geographic blind spot in cardiac care through its landmark partnership with the Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority to deploy AI-driven 3D heart mapping.

In 2026, the most acute bottleneck in healthcare is visibility. For many, a heart diagnosis requires a long-distance flight or a months-long wait… That's the type of delay that can turn a treatable condition into a tragedy.

Ventripoint is essentially putting the power of a multi-million dollar MRI room into a portable ultrasound. It’s a tech bridge that brings world-class heart diagnostics to rural communities that have been waiting years for a "clear picture".

This is not a pilot project; it is a blueprint for sovereign healthcare infrastructure.

By bringing hospital-grade diagnostics to the point of care, Ventripoint is proving that you don't need to move the patient to see the problem. The equipment is already in the clinic; Ventripoint provides the AI 'brain' that turns a standard ultrasound into a life-saving diagnostic tool.

Read this and more news for Ventripoint Diagnostics at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

THE (NEAR) PRODUCTION ENGINE

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) is transitioning from developer to producer, recently announcing high-grade artisanal sampling results reaching 35.45 g/t gold at its Tembo Project in Tanzania.

While the macro argument for gold has been won, the execution argument is just beginning. Lake Victoria Gold isn't just looking for gold; they’re building the 'factory' to extract it. They are setting up shop right next door to one of the most productive gold mines (Barrick's) on the planet, turning historical data into a modern production engine.

Recent drilling didn't just find gold; it proved the deposit goes far deeper than anyone expected, potentially rewriting the scale of the entire project.

This is the Scarcity Doctrine in action: LVG is not just hunting for a discovery; it is manufacturing a mine.

By combining a near-term production profile with the bonanza-grade discovery leverage at Tembo, the company is securing its position as a major gold factory in one of the world's most productive belts.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

THE DELIVERY DISRUPTION

Doseology (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) is attacking the $69 billion 'pouch' market, offering the high-performance focus people want without the jitters of an energy drink or the stigma of a vape. It's about owning the daily ritual of the modern professional.

People are ditching sugar-heavy drinks and the stigma of vaping for a discreet, focused boost that fits right in their pocket. On January 12, the company accelerated this roadmap by engaging McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors to navigate the complex scientific and regulatory path for its oral pouch pipeline.

This is a high-execution pivot. In late 2024, Doseology secured a critical manufacturing agreement via its U.S. subsidiary, positioning the company for commercial production of caffeine, nicotine, and functional ingredient pouches.

The strategic importance of this move is underscored by the involvement of retail legend Joseph Mimran, who joined as a Strategic Advisor following the acquisition of Feed That Brain™.

Mimran's expertise in building category-defining brands like Joe Fresh is being applied to Doseology's mission: providing a clean, functional alternative to energy drinks and tobacco.

By owning the delivery method, Doseology is aiming to become the 'daily ritual' for a generation that demands performance without the crash.

Read this and more news for Doseology at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

THE SILVER VANGUARD

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is moving aggressively to unlock the next major silver district in Nevada, having just commenced its 2026 field program at the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County.

On January 12, the company deployed advanced drone-borne magnetometry to map a system interpreted to be structurally similar to the world-class silver deposits of Bolivia. They aren't guessing where the silver is; they are using advanced tech to restart a district with a proven history of multi-million-ounce production.

The data is already surfacing. Recent grab samples on newly consolidated ground have returned bonanza grades of up to 1,690 g/t silver and 4.33 g/t gold.

Think of silver as the 'digital glue' of 2026. Without it, the AI revolution stops. Americore is hunting for this essential tech-metal in Nevada, one of the safest and most proven mining jurisdictions on the map. Americore is ground-truthing a historical giant in the safest mining jurisdiction on Earth.

Holding high-grade silver inventory in a Tier-1 jurisdiction like Nevada is the ultimate strategic play.

Read this and more news for Americore Resources news at: https://americoreresources.com/news

THE IMMUNO-ENGAGER

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) has officially unlocked the door to the $362 billion solid tumor market, announcing the IND submission for GTB-5550 to the U.S. FDA.

While the immuno-oncology sector is crowded, the "Choke Point" remains the same: getting the immune system to effectively attack solid masses. GT Biopharma's proprietary TriKE® platform solves this by engineering a molecular bridge. GTB-5550 is a dual-nanobody "Tri-Specific Killer Engager" (TriKE) that tethers a patient's Natural Killer (NK) cells directly to B7-H3 expressing tumors, driving proliferation and killing power simultaneously.

This is a decisive expansion. While the company is already enrolling patients for myeloid blood cancers, this new IND opens the aperture to a market orders of magnitude larger—including prostate, breast, and lung cancers. With a cash runway extending into Q3 2026 and a patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing profile, GT Biopharma is moving from "Science Project" to "Clinical Scale," positioning itself as the primary "delivery system" for the next generation of solid tumor immunotherapy.

Read this and more news for GT Biopharma at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/03/the-small-biotech-thats-cracking-the-code-big-pharma-paid-billions-for/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp (“BAY”), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Doseology Sciences Inc., Americore Resources Corp., and GT Biopharma, Inc. are or have directly/indirectly been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”), Maynard Communications ("MAY"), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and Doseology Sciences Inc., which were purchased in the open market or through private placements, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of these companies at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Regarding Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Doseology Sciences Inc., Americore Resources Corp., and GT Biopharma, Inc., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers' designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.