UAE's Hotel Revenue Growth and Tourism Expansion Fuel Demand for Automated Garage Doors

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Garage Door Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC witnessed sustained urbanization with the presence of countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which spurred the new residential communities and modern urban facilities. For instance, UAE with more than 4 million residents across Dubai and Abu Dhabi is significantly supporting the major infrastructure planning such as Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 which increases the focus on smart city initiatives, indirectly contributing for the demand for garage door as expanding housing zones, parking structures, service areas, and community amenities requires secure and durable door systems to support daily operations.



The megaproject landscape is significantly supporting developments, cultural hubs, smart infrastructure zones, eco-cities, and technology clusters. Projects such as the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Masdar City Square, and Marsa Al Arab are reshaping urban environments. Additionally, the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition across Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest real estate exhibitions, also emphasizing urban living initiatives and major real estate investments, which are setting new standards for future cities. This expansion of cities and new urban centers drives growth in housing and parking facilities, thereby increasing the need for market growth across the region.



Hotel revenues across the UAE reached around $7.1 billion in the first half of 2025, which was a 6.3% increase year on year, reflecting a strong visitor demand and robust performance across hotel categories. Additionally, Dubai has also welcomed nearly 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, which made it among the global top three tourism rankings. Thus, such rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality is supporting the demand for garage doors, particularly the automated commercial garage door systems used across hotels, resorts, parking facilities, and mixed-use developments to ensure efficient vehicle access, security, and operational convenience.





INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



The high initial cost of garage doors combined with additional expenses for installation, insulation, automation, and maintenance, is likely to create a substantial financial barrier that restricts demand growth in several price-sensitive residential users. Moreover, the shortage of skilled labor is also emerging as a significant restraint in the GCC garage door market, which is impacting the installation timelines, quality control, and after-sales service operations.



GCC GARAGE DOORS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



Based on product type, the GCC garage doors market is segmented into sectional, roller, up and over, side-hinged, and side sliding garage doors. In 2025, the sectional garage doors segment accounted for the major market share of over 37%, because these doors offer a vertical lifting design, which maximizes driveway usability which increase their adoption across houses or villas where space-saving requirements are major factors.



INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



Based on product type, the GCC garage doors market is classified into metal, wood, fiberglass, and other material segments. Metal garage doors accounted for the largest market share in 2025. The growth is ascribed to its structural durability, compatibility with insulated panel construction, and ease of integration with automation systems, which makes it a choice across industrial parks and logistics centers because of its high structural strength.



Furthermore, the wood garage doors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% by revenue during the forecast period, owing to its high adoption across GCC coastal regions, where corrosion and humidity challenge traditional materials.



INSIGHT BY OPERATION



Based on operation, the market is segmented into manual and automatic segments. In 2025, the manual segment has the largest market share because of its durability, low upfront cost, and minimal maintenance allows it to retain steady demand.



Additionally, the automatic segment is growing at a high CAGR rate during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption across smart homes, premium villa developments, and digital security systems, as some models also offer remote operation via a smartphone app so that users can open and close the garage door from anywhere.



INSIGHT BY END USER



Based on end-user, the market is classified into residential and commercial users. In 2025, the residential segment dominates the market because of the rising house construction projects in Dubai South, Riyadh's New Murabba, and Lusail City. Further, the increased preference for automated and insulated doors owing to convenience, security, and energy efficiency is also contributing to growth in the residential sector.



Additionally, logistics hubs, such as Dubai Logistics District and Saudi Logistics Hub, are now preferring heavy-duty doors to prioritize durability, fast operation, and high cycle performance, which is likely to support the demand for roller and sectional garage doors from brands like Aluroll and Rytec.



Segmentation By Product Type

Sectional

Roller

Up And Over

Side Hinged

Side Sliding

Segmentation By Material

Metal

Wood

Fiberglass

Other Materials

Segmentation By Operation

Manual

Automatic

Segmentation By End-Users

Residential

Commercial

GCC GARAGE DOORS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2025, Saudi Arabia is the largest market, accounting for a significant share of over 41%. The rapid development of giga-projects such as NEOM, ROSHN, and Qiddiya initiatives under Vision 20230 is significantly increasing the supply of modern residences, thereby driving strong demand for garage doors across both the premium and mid-market segments. Further, urban expansion in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam continues to strengthen market growth as these cities are experiencing the expansion of new homes and gated communities.



Additionally, the UAE construction and infrastructure sector is also booming, which is supporting the robust growth in residential and commercial real estate. In Abu Dhabi, around 1,400 new residential units were delivered in Q3 2025, while Dubai witnessed transactions pertaining to over 8,100 apartments and 1,650 villas in high-demand areas, which further accelerates the garage doors adoption across the region.



The Qatar market is gaining momentum owing to the presence of players like SAK Automatic Doors, which is a leading automatic door supplier in Doha, offering residential and commercial garage doors, strengthening market penetration, improving product availability, and accelerating the adoption of advanced garage door technologies across the country. Furthermore, Kuwait's EV sector is rapidly expanding and recorded a 69.60% growth rate till September 2025, which reflects a strong momentum in cleaner mobility. Thus, the rising EV ownership is expected to surge the demand for garage doors because of the increasing need for secure, weather-protected home-charging spaces.



Oman's garage door market is gaining momentum, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding residential development, and the broader economic uplift driven by the country's logistics growth. Additionally, there is a substantial growth across the Bahrain logistics sector because initiatives such as the 2024 agreement between APM Terminals Bahrain and the Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunications are likely to support the demand for commercial garage door solutions across warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics hubs.



Segmentation by Geography

GCC

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Key Company Profiles

Hormann

DoorHan Group

Novoferm GmbH

Teckentrup UK Limited

Garador Ltd

ASSA ABLOY

Regional Key Players

Al-Barrak Automatic Doors

Saudi Anfal Group

Randa Co

AL Yamamah Doors Company

Maxwell Automatic Doors

Ozone Me Automatic Doors

Euwin FZC

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Saad Group

Professional Equipment Trading Establishment(PETE)

Al Kuhaimi Group

Bin Dasmal Doors

MACE Trading LLC

Beban Doors

Swartland

Krazi Door

Saudi Crawford Doors Factory Ltd.

Shade Pulse

Al Fatah International

Automatic Doors UAE

MM & Sons UAE

Dosteen

Other Prominent Global Vendor Profiles

Overhead Door Corporation

Raynor Garage Doors

CHI Overhead Doors

Wayne Dalton

Clopay Corp

Amarr

Martin Door

BRD Group (BRDECO.)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the growth rate of the GCC garage doors market?

2. How big is the GCC garage doors market?

3. Which country dominates the GCC garage doors market?

4. Who are the major players in the GCC garage doors market?

5. What are the key trends in the GCC garage doors market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $215 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $299.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Middle East



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ozlt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment