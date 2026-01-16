AutomateNexus Voice Launches AI-Powered Virtual Receptionist to Help Small Businesses Capture Every Lead

Seattle, WA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutomateNexus Voice, a new SaaS product from veteran-owned AI automation consultancy AutomateNexus, is launching an AI-powered virtual receptionist platform designed to eliminate missed calls for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform answers inbound calls 24/7, qualifies leads in real-time, and books appointments directly to business calendars—all without human intervention.

The Problem: Missed Calls Cost SMBs $50,000+ Annually

Research shows that 62% of business calls go unanswered, with each missed call representing potential revenue loss. For service-based businesses in dental, healthcare, real estate, legal, and home services, this translates to an estimated $50,000 or more in lost annual revenue. Traditional solutions—hiring receptionists or after-hours call centers—are expensive and inconsistent.

The Solution: AI That Answers Before the Second Ring

AutomateNexus Voice deploys conversational AI voice agents that respond in under one second, qualify callers using customizable scripts, and schedule appointments through direct integration with Google Calendar, Outlook, and Cal.com. The platform supports 32+ languages with automatic detection, enabling businesses to serve diverse customer bases without additional staffing.

"Small business owners shouldn't have to choose between missing calls and hiring expensive staff," said Erin Moore, founder and CEO of AutomateNexus Voice and a U.S. Army veteran. "We built this platform to give every business access to enterprise-level call handling at a fraction of the cost. Our AI doesn't take sick days, doesn't put callers on hold, and never sends a hot lead to voicemail."

Moore, who holds an MS, MBA, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification, founded AutomateNexus as an AI automation consultancy helping businesses streamline operations and eliminate inefficiencies. AutomateNexus Voice extends that expertise into a scalable SaaS product designed for SMBs seeking immediate ROI.

Key Platform Capabilities

The AutomateNexus Voice platform includes smart inbound call handling with sub-second response times, intelligent lead qualification and scoring, automated appointment booking with calendar sync, outbound AI follow-up for web form submissions, multilingual support across 32+ languages, and enterprise-grade security with SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance.

Industry-Specific Applications

The platform serves multiple verticals with tailored solutions. Dental practices use AutomateNexus Voice to handle appointment requests, insurance inquiries, and patient follow-ups. Real estate agencies deploy the AI to qualify buyer and seller leads around the clock. Home services companies, including HVAC, plumbing, and roofing contractors, capture emergency service calls that previously went to voicemail. Healthcare clinics leverage HIPAA-compliant call handling to manage patient scheduling without adding administrative staff.

Pricing and Availability

AutomateNexus Voice plans start at $197 per month with a free 3-day trial requiring no credit card. The platform is already trusted by over 500 businesses across 30 countries.

About AutomateNexus Voice

AutomateNexus Voice is a veteran-owned AI voice agent platform that answers business calls 24/7, qualifies leads, and books appointments automatically. Trusted by 500+ businesses across dental, real estate, legal, healthcare, and home services, the Seattle-based SaaS eliminates missed calls with sub-second response times in 32+ languages. SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliant. Learn more at automatenexusvoice.com.

