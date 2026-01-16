AI Diagnostics: The End of the High-Cost Imaging Era

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – The AI medical imaging market is entering a phase of explosive 25.8% annual growth through 2034[1]. This systemic re-rating is driven by healthcare’s structural pivot from bulky, expensive hardware to agile, software-defined intelligence. As diagnostics move out of specialized labs and into decentralized, point-of-care environments[2], institutions are rotating capital into a first-mover cohort capable of delivering MRI-grade accuracy on the fly. This secular transition is positioning VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Heartflow (NASDAQ: HTFL), AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW), and CeriBell (NASDAQ: CBLL) as the primary engines for democratized diagnostic intelligence in 2026.



The real value catalyst arrives in July 2026 with the launch of CMS’s new ACCESS Model, which introduces outcome-aligned payments for technology-supported care[3]. This creates a direct, lucrative reimbursement pathway for scalable AI platforms that can prove they actually save lives and dollars. Value-based care is reaching a digital tipping point in 2026[4], where connected platforms are no longer a "nice-to-have" but a survival requirement for healthcare providers. In this new landscape, software-defined imaging platforms are the load-bearing walls of the industry, allowing clinics to aggregate clinical data at scale while delivering a measurable return on investment.

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is building subscription models that promise measurable returns for hospitals. The company transforms standard 2D ultrasound images into 3D volumetric models with MRI-level accuracy for heart assessments.

Strong investor demand just doubled their private placement from $500,000 to $1 million. The proceeds will fund critical commercialization activities, manufacturing scale-up, continued regulatory submissions, and operational requirements.

The real shift happening here is about proving economic value rather than just clinical capability. Ventripoint recently engaged Summit Sciences, a specialized consulting firm, to develop advanced ROI models that show healthcare providers exactly what they'll save. The models will integrate real-world data to demonstrate clear returns through process improvement, better diagnostic accuracy, and optimized resource allocation.

"We are excited to partner with Dana and Summit Sciences to elevate our financial modeling capabilities," said Hugh MacNaught, President & CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "Dana's extensive expertise in healthcare transformation, combined with Summit Sciences' proven track record in data-driven consulting, will enable us to deliver even more compelling value propositions to our customers. This initiative underscores our commitment to not only advancing cardiac care through technology but also ensuring that our solutions make strong economic sense for healthcare providers worldwide."

Dana Friesen, CEO of Summit Sciences, brings over 15 years of experience in financial analysis and ROI optimization within the medical device sector. The firm has delivered billions in lifetime partner savings across clinical agencies. Friesen's work with indigenous health networks aligns with Ventripoint's expansion into underserved markets.

The company announced a partnership with Nisg̱a'a Valley Health Authority that establishes a model for delivering advanced cardiac imaging to remote and Indigenous communities. The collaboration uses a hub-and-spoke design where local healthcare providers acquire ultrasound scans and transmit them digitally to specialists at a central hub for rapid interpretation.

Ventripoint appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer. Swetlow brings over 15 years of senior management experience from high-growth medical technology companies including Sernova, Ondine, Protox, HealthPricer, and QLT. Management views the appointment as a key step in executing a commercial strategy designed to drive market adoption and revenue growth.

The company also issued a corporate update detailing its Device-as-a-Service subscription model. Management believes this approach will shorten sales cycles and build recurring revenue streams that make the technology accessible to more healthcare facilities without large upfront capital investments.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Heartflow (NASDAQ: HTFL) announced Heartflow Plaque Analysis coverage by Aetna across all lines of business including Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Aetna Better Health Medicaid plans. Aetna becomes the fourth major national commercial insurer to update policies covering Heartflow Plaque Analysis, following Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare, with coverage now available for the majority of insured lives across the United States.

"Aetna's decision to cover Heartflow Plaque Analysis nationwide is a pivotal step in expanding access to our AI-driven plaque quantification and characterization technology," said John Farquhar, President and CEO of Heartflow. "With four major commercial payers and Medicare now recognizing the innovation and value of our platform, more clinicians can gain earlier, clearer insights into coronary plaque. More patients will benefit from early detection and precise quantification of plaque with Heartflow Plaque Analysis, leading to more personalized treatment strategies and improved prognostic assessment, helping set a new benchmark for cardiovascular care."

The coverage milestone follows the American Medical Association's implementation of new Category I CPT payment code 75577 for Heartflow Plaque Analysis effective January 1, 2026. Heartflow Plaque Analysis is the only FDA-cleared AI-powered plaque quantification tool with 95% agreement to gold standard IVUS using blinded core lab adjudication.

AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) reported preliminary results showing fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $140.5 million reflecting 13% growth, with full year 2025 revenue of $534.5 million representing 15% growth over 2024. The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately $57 million to $59 million for full year 2025 and ended the year with approximately $167 million in cash and investments.

"2025 marked another outstanding year for AtriCure, highlighted by strong growth and transformative innovation. We successfully launched several new products, completed enrollment in our standards changing LeAAPS trial, and drove significant leverage in the business, all while strengthening our commitment to advancing patient care," said Michael Carrel, President and CEO of AtriCure. "Our 2025 results demonstrate robust operating performance and execution of our strategic initiatives and reinforce the long-term growth trajectory provided at our 2025 Investor Day."

Management projects 2026 revenue of approximately $600 million to $610 million reflecting growth of 12% to 14% over full year 2025. The company anticipates positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately $80 million to $82 million in 2026, expects full year net income in 2026, and projects continued positive cash flow.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) received FDA approval for its SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system as the first transseptal transcatheter therapy for treating mitral regurgitation in patients unsuitable for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge repair. The system is indicated for symptomatic moderate-to-severe or severe MR and mitral valve dysfunction associated with mitral annular calcification.

"Mitral regurgitation is very common among valvular heart diseases, and these patients often present with debilitating symptoms that are life-threatening and significantly diminish their quality-of-life," said David Daniels, M.D., Sutter West Bay Medical Group cardiologist. "The SAPIEN M3 system's ability to provide a fully percutaneous mitral valve replacement that safely delivers near elimination of significant mitral regurgitation and meaningfully improves their symptoms is a game-changer for these patients."

The ENCIRCLE pivotal trial achieved all primary and secondary endpoints with 95.7% achieving significant MR elimination. Edwards Lifesciences' portfolio now includes mitral replacement alongside previously approved transcatheter mitral repair and tricuspid valve replacement therapies.

CeriBell (NASDAQ: CBLL) received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its Large Vessel Occlusion stroke detection monitor for patients in hospital settings. The first-in-class LVO stroke detection monitor uses CeriBell's existing hardware and applies an AI-based algorithm to interpret EEG signals for early detection of LVO stroke, addressing a critical unmet need for nearly 800,000 annual U.S. strokes.

"Stroke is a devastating condition, but one where quick access to treatment can make a lifetime of a difference," said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell. "At a time when minutes matter, patients with in-hospital stroke often experience hours of delay. Ceribell is proud that this FDA Breakthrough Device Designation recognizes the potential of the Ceribell System to provide accurate and timely detection of LVO stroke for this vulnerable patient population."

The designation builds on CeriBell's recent FDA 510(k) clearances for its next-generation Clarity algorithm to detect electrographic seizures in neonates and its proprietary delirium screening solution. LVO strokes contribute to approximately 62% of post-stroke dependence and 96% of post-stroke mortalities, with every minute saved associated with a week of disability-free life.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media Corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

--

SOURCES CITED: