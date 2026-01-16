Daiso USA Launches Official Mascot, “DAIZO”

Anaheim, CA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daiso USA is pleased to announce the US launch of Daiso's new official character, “DAIZO,” on Friday, January 16, 2026.

DAIZO is an elephant character selected from internal submissions. Featuring the brand's signature pink color, its trunk and tail incorporate Daiso Sangyo's Three Arrows logo. Aiming to convey the excitement and appeal of shopping to customers, DAIZO will be known as “everyone's friendly Daiso employee” throughout stores and social media.

DAIZO aims to become a beloved character representing Daiso's “face” globally.

The Birth of DAIZO

DAIZO was first introduced in August 2024 from a selection out of 392 character proposals submitted by Daiso employees worldwide. After narrowing down to 32 entries in the first round, the final ten were selected through an internal vote. The winning character was chosen through rigorous evaluation based on various criteria including alignment with the brand image, approachability, and memorability. The design was named “DAIZO,” playfully combining “Daiso” with the Japanese word for elephant, “Zou”.

About DAIZO

DAIZO's trademark is a pouch shaped like Daiso's “D” with a friendly, rounded form.

Name: Daizo

Birthday: December 5th

Hometown: Hiroshima Prefecture

Height: 100.3cm

Weight: 100.3kg

Occupation: Daiso employee

Hobbies: Traveling to Daiso locations worldwide

Favorite Foods: Apples, carefully peeled sweet chestnuts

Current Obsession: Loves visiting Daiso stores! Recently started studying English.

While Daizo will first be featured solely on social media platforms and on store marketing, original DAIZO merchandise is expected to hit Daiso USA locations mid-2026.

For more information, please visit the newly launched DAIZO homepage and Daiso USA’s Instagram page (@daiso_usa).

DAIZO Website: https://www.daiso-sangyo.co.jp/daizo

Daiso USA Website: https://daisous.com/

About DAISO Industries Co., Ltd.

Guided by the corporate philosophy “Enriching people's lives worldwide with one price ~ Inspiring prices, inspiring quality ~,” DAISO Industries is a global retailer originating from Japan. It operates the “DAISO,” “Standard Products,” and “THREEPPY” brands, offering approximately 53,000 items ranging from daily necessities to hobby and leisure goods.

About Daiso USA:

Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Daiso USA currently operates over 200 locations nationwide. The Daiso US headquarters is located in Anaheim, CA.







Attachments