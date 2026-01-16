Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2025.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $1.41 million, reflecting an increase of $15.5 thousand, or 1.11%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.44 for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $0.43 for the same quarter in 2024. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 13.74% or by $706 thousand, to $5.84 million, as compared to $5.14 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per share was $1.82 for the period ending December 31, 2025, and $1.60 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 was a very good year for the Bank, with new records set for total assets, deposits, loans, revenue and consolidated net profit. In addition, credit quality remains strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at year-end.”

During 2025 the Bank opened its fifth branch office in Corona, with initial business development efforts yielding strong results. At year-end the new branch had $13.4 million in deposits and $12.3 million in loans.

The Bank’s Merchant Services program continues to deliver reliable credit card processing services for its customers, with significant savings and improved cash-flow options. In 2025 the Bank’s Merchant Services Program processed approximately $60 million in payments.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, total assets reached $494.2 million, representing an increase of $27.5 million, or 5.9%, from $466.7 million on December 31, 2024. Total deposits rose by $21.3 million, or 6.1%, to $370.2 million, up from $348.9 million on December 31, 2024. Core deposits accounted for 97.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

Gross loans increased by $15.3 million, or 7.5%, totaling $220.6 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank reported no delinquent loans, and three non-performing loans on non-accrual status, as of December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank reported no delinquent loans and five non-performing loans on all on nonaccrual status. There were no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties reported on either date.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $430.1 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $225.6 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.81% for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares favorably to the prior year’s fourth-quarter margin of 3.44%, based on average interest-earning assets of $433.4 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $234.0 million.

Non-interest income totaled $945.4 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.78% compared to $816.5 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. Most of the increase was driven by merchant services processing revenue totaling $277.3 thousand for the quarter, up $143.3 thousand, or 107%, from $133.9 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2024. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.6 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $547.6 thousand, reflecting a decrease of $7.2 thousand, or 1.3%, compared to $554.8 thousand for the same period last year. The Company’s effective income tax rate was approximately 28.0% for the period ending December 31, 2025, and 28.5 for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 12/31/2025 Dec-2025

Ending Balance Dec-2024

Ending Balance Assets Cash and due from banks $45,883,735 $45,256,619 Cash and cash equivalents $45,883,735 $45,256,619 Fed Funds Sold $10,433 $31,029 Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses $11,545,192 $6,558,341 Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses $195,829,795 $190,701,756 Total Investments $207,374,987 $197,260,097 Gross loans held for investments $220,584,180 $205,235,497 Deferred loan fees, net ($483,539)

($504,564)

Allowance for Loan Losses ($4,915,464)

($4,623,740)

Net Loans $215,185,177 $200,107,193 Stock investments, restricted, at cost $3,662,000 $3,576,000 Fixed assets, net $8,117,396 $7,255,785 Accrued Interest Receivable $1,673,768 $1,539,505 Bank Owned Life Insurance $8,728,882 $8,482,043 Other Assets $3,527,089 $3,170,159 Total Assets $494,163,469 $466,678,432 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $181,348,771 $166,668,725 Interest-bearing $188,819,543 $182,200,703 Total Deposits $370,168,314 $348,869,428 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $0 $0 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings $60,000,000 $60,000,000 Subordinated debt $10,000,000 $10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust $3,093,000 $3,093,000 Accrued interest payable $133,875 $132,812 Other Liabilities $2,022,314 $1,877,996 Total Liabilities $445,417,503 $423,973,236 Shareholder Equity Common Stock ** $10,502,558 $10,502,558 Retained Earnings $39,905,329 $34,059,943 Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities ($1,661,921)

($1,857,305)

Total Shareholders' Equity $48,745,966 $42,705,196 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $494,163,469 $466,678,432 ** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 12/31/2025 and 12/31/2024





Consolidated Statements of Net Income As of 12/31/2025 Dec-2025

QTD Balance Dec-2024

QTD Balance Dec-2025

YTD Balance Dec-2024

YTD Balance Interest Income Interest & Fees On Loans $3,557,778 $3,359,803 $13,848,800 $11,924,729 Interest on Investment Securities $1,874,968 $1,678,970 $7,139,024 $7,404,335 Other Interest Income $179,251 $522,178 $860,075 $2,703,762 Total Interest Income $5,611,997 $5,560,951 $21,847,899 $22,032,826 Interest Expense Interest on Deposits $1,180,938 $1,159,323 $4,933,384 $4,415,006 Interest on Borrowings $315,701 $645,757 $1,348,337 $3,901,895 Total Interest Expense $1,496,639 $1,805,080 $6,281,721 $8,316,901 Net Interest Income $4,115,358 $3,755,871 $15,566,178 $13,715,925 Provision For Loan Losses/(Recoveries) $261,915 $3,186 $282,335 ($12,126)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses $3,853,443 $3,752,685 $15,283,843 $13,728,051 Noninterest Income Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts $442,973 $463,392 $1,941,263 $1,809,083 Interchange Fees $108,833 $108,322 $437,002 $417,002 Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance $65,090 $60,395 $246,839 $234,869 Merchant Services Processing $277,302 $133,953 $802,744 $544,675 Other Miscellaneous Income $51,220 $50,483 $276,330 $199,493 Total Noninterest Income $945,418 $816,545 $3,704,178 $3,205,122 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $1,823,836 $1,611,953 $6,629,783 $6,056,072 Occupancy and Equipment $229,830 $177,419 $854,534 $692,705 Merchant Services Processing $96,959 $76,239 $329,878 $298,294 Other Expenses $689,886 $753,539 $3,016,062 $2,717,769 Total Noninterest Expense $2,840,511 $2,619,150 $10,830,257 $9,764,840 Income Before Income Tax Expense $1,958,349 $1,950,081 $8,157,765 $7,168,333 Provision For Income Tax $547,574 $554,799 $2,312,379 $2,029,122 Net Income $1,410,775 $1,395,282 $5,845,386 $5,139,211 Basic earnings per share $0.44 $0.43 $1.82 $1.60 Diluted earnings per share $0.44 $0.43 $1.82 $1.60



