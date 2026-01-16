Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2025. 

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $1.41 million, reflecting an increase of $15.5 thousand, or 1.11%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.44 for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $0.43 for the same quarter in 2024. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 13.74% or by $706 thousand, to $5.84 million, as compared to $5.14 million for the same period last year.  Net earnings per share was $1.82 for the period ending December 31, 2025, and $1.60 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2025 was a very good year for the Bank, with new records set for total assets, deposits, loans, revenue and consolidated net profit.  In addition, credit quality remains strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at year-end.” 

During 2025 the Bank opened its fifth branch office in Corona, with initial business development efforts yielding strong results.  At year-end the new branch had $13.4 million in deposits and $12.3 million in loans. 

The Bank’s Merchant Services program continues to deliver reliable credit card processing services for its customers, with significant savings and improved cash-flow options. In 2025 the Bank’s Merchant Services Program processed approximately $60 million in payments.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, total assets reached $494.2 million, representing an increase of $27.5 million, or 5.9%, from $466.7 million on December 31, 2024. Total deposits rose by $21.3 million, or 6.1%, to $370.2 million, up from $348.9 million on December 31, 2024. Core deposits accounted for 97.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

Gross loans increased by $15.3 million, or 7.5%, totaling $220.6 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank reported no delinquent loans, and three non-performing loans on non-accrual status, as of December 31, 2025.  As of December 31, 2024, the Bank reported no delinquent loans and five non-performing loans on all on nonaccrual status. There were no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties reported on either date.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $430.1 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $225.6 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.81% for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares favorably to the prior year’s fourth-quarter margin of 3.44%, based on average interest-earning assets of $433.4 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $234.0 million.

Non-interest income totaled $945.4 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.78% compared to $816.5 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. Most of the increase was driven by merchant services processing revenue totaling $277.3 thousand for the quarter, up $143.3 thousand, or 107%, from $133.9 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2024. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.6 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $547.6 thousand, reflecting a decrease of $7.2 thousand, or 1.3%, compared to $554.8 thousand for the same period last year. The Company’s effective income tax rate was approximately 28.0% for the period ending December 31, 2025, and 28.5 for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company.  Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ from those projected.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

   
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
As of 12/31/2025  
 Dec-2025
Ending Balance		Dec-2024
Ending Balance
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$45,883,735$45,256,619
Cash and cash equivalents$45,883,735$45,256,619
   
Fed Funds Sold$10,433$31,029
   
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero  
allowance for credit losses$11,545,192$6,558,341
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero  
allowance for credit losses$195,829,795$190,701,756
Total Investments$207,374,987$197,260,097
   
Gross loans held for investments$220,584,180$205,235,497
Deferred loan fees, net($483,539)
($504,564)
Allowance for Loan Losses($4,915,464)
($4,623,740)
Net Loans$215,185,177$200,107,193
Stock investments, restricted, at cost$3,662,000$3,576,000
Fixed assets, net$8,117,396$7,255,785
Accrued Interest Receivable$1,673,768$1,539,505
Bank Owned Life Insurance$8,728,882$8,482,043
Other Assets$3,527,089$3,170,159
   
Total Assets$494,163,469$466,678,432
   
Liabilities  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$181,348,771$166,668,725
Interest-bearing$188,819,543$182,200,703
Total Deposits$370,168,314$348,869,428
   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$0$0
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings$60,000,000$60,000,000
Subordinated debt$10,000,000$10,000,000
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust$3,093,000$3,093,000
Accrued interest payable$133,875$132,812
Other Liabilities$2,022,314$1,877,996
Total Liabilities$445,417,503$423,973,236
   
Shareholder Equity  
Common Stock **$10,502,558$10,502,558
Retained Earnings$39,905,329$34,059,943
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities($1,661,921)
($1,857,305)
Total Shareholders' Equity$48,745,966$42,705,196
   
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity$494,163,469$466,678,432
   
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 12/31/2025 and 12/31/2024  
   


Consolidated Statements of Net Income    
As of 12/31/2025    
 Dec-2025
QTD Balance		Dec-2024
QTD Balance		Dec-2025
YTD Balance		Dec-2024
YTD Balance
Interest Income    
Interest & Fees On Loans$3,557,778$3,359,803$13,848,800$11,924,729
Interest on Investment Securities$1,874,968$1,678,970$7,139,024$7,404,335
Other Interest Income$179,251$522,178$860,075$2,703,762
Total Interest Income$5,611,997$5,560,951$21,847,899$22,032,826
     
Interest Expense    
Interest on Deposits$1,180,938$1,159,323$4,933,384$4,415,006
Interest on Borrowings$315,701$645,757$1,348,337$3,901,895
Total Interest Expense$1,496,639$1,805,080$6,281,721$8,316,901
     
Net Interest Income$4,115,358$3,755,871$15,566,178$13,715,925
     
Provision For Loan Losses/(Recoveries)$261,915$3,186$282,335($12,126)
     
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses$3,853,443$3,752,685$15,283,843$13,728,051
     
Noninterest Income    
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts$442,973$463,392$1,941,263$1,809,083
Interchange Fees$108,833$108,322$437,002$417,002
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance$65,090$60,395$246,839$234,869
Merchant Services Processing$277,302$133,953$802,744$544,675
Other Miscellaneous Income$51,220$50,483$276,330$199,493
     
Total Noninterest Income$945,418$816,545$3,704,178$3,205,122
     
Noninterest Expense    
Salaries and Employee Benefits$1,823,836$1,611,953$6,629,783$6,056,072
Occupancy and Equipment$229,830$177,419$854,534$692,705
Merchant Services Processing$96,959$76,239$329,878$298,294
Other Expenses$689,886$753,539$3,016,062$2,717,769
     
Total Noninterest Expense$2,840,511$2,619,150$10,830,257$9,764,840
     
Income Before Income Tax Expense$1,958,349$1,950,081$8,157,765$7,168,333
Provision For Income Tax$547,574$554,799$2,312,379$2,029,122
     
Net Income$1,410,775$1,395,282$5,845,386$5,139,211
     
Basic earnings per share$0.44$0.43$1.82$1.60
     
Diluted earnings per share$0.44$0.43$1.82$1.60
     


Financial Highlights    
As of 12/31/2025    
 Dec-2025
QTD		Dec-2024
QTD		Dec-2025
YTD		Dec-2024
YTD
Key Financial Ratios    
Annualized Return on Average Equity11.70%13.17%12.89%12.82%
Annualized Return on Average Assets1.23%1.21%1.31%1.09%
Net Interest Margin3.81%3.44%3.70%3.08%
Core Efficiency Ratio56.13%57.28%56.20%57.71%
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans-0.003%
-0.08%
-0.004%
-0.09%
     
 3 month ended
Dec-2025
QTD Avg		3 month ended
Dec-2024
QTD Avg		Dec-2025
YTD Avg		Dec-2024
YTD Avg
Average Balances    
(thousands, unaudited)    
Average assets$457,127$458,297$447,790$468,908
Average interest-earning assets$430,056$433,466$421,691$444,238
Average interest-bearing liabilities$225,586$234,044$225,450$249,859
Average gross loans$215,740$202,059$210,230$191,089
Average deposits$378,660$358,999$370,327$341,175
Average equity$47,958$42,040$45,475$39,986
     
 Dec-2025
QTD		Dec-2024
YTD		  
Credit Quality    
Non-performing loans$705,729$1,228,165  
Non-performing loans to total loans0.32%0.60%  
Non-performing loans to total assets0.14%0.26%  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.23%2.25%  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO0.32%0.60%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans695.15%376.48%  
     
Other Period-end Statistics    
Shareholders equity to total assets9.86%9.15%  
Net Loans to Deposits58.13%57.36%  
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits48.99%47.77%  
Company Leverage Ratio11.70%10.40%  
Core Deposits / Total Deposits96.96%97.31%  