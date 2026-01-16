St. Louis Nominates Current Cannabis for Best of The Industry Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO - January 16, 2026 - -

A Missouri-grown cannabis company with deep roots in the St. Louis region is celebrating widespread recognition in MOGreenway.com's 2025 Best of the Industry Awards, earning nominations across multiple categories for both the company and its executive leadership team.

The nominations recognize Current Cannabis and its affiliated brands: Teal, Kusch, and HiGH FiVE, for their rapid growth, creative excellence, community impact, and leadership in Missouri's evolving cannabis industry. In addition to being nominated for Best Dispensary and Start-Up of the Year, several executive team members have been individually recognized for their contributions to shaping a responsible, community-focused cannabis market in the St. Louis area.

2026 Best of the Industry Nominations Include:

Best Dispensary — Current Cannabis

Start-Up of the Year — Current Cannabis

Best Community Outreach Campaign — Current Cannabis Grand Opening x Ozark Riverways Foundation

Individual Leadership Nominations:

Executive of the Year — Tim Crook (Current Cannabis, Teal, Kusch, HiGH FiVE)

Woman of the Year — Dallas Henderson (Current Cannabis, Teal, Kusch, HiGH FiVE)

Best Design or Creative Professional/Consultant — Dallas Henderson

Best Retail Manager — Becca Watkins (Current Cannabis)

Best Wholesale Salesperson — Nicole Kurtiz (Teal)

Best Brand Ambassador / Consumer Educator — Brittany Dunn (Teal, Kusch, HiGH FiVE)

"These nominations reflect the heart, hustle, and integrity of our entire team," said Becca Watkins, GM at Current Cannabis. "From executive leadership to retail, wholesale, and brand education, this recognition reinforces our commitment to building something meaningful for Missouri and especially for St. Louis."

Since opening in Oakville, Current Cannabis has quickly become a trusted destination for experienced patients and a welcoming arm to new partakers, earning strong community support and local pride. The company credits its success to its people-first culture, focus on education, thoughtful design, and a strong commitment to giving back through partnerships with local organizations.

Voting for the MOGreenway.com Best of the Industry Awards is now open.

Check out the team nominated at https://www.currentcanna.com/mogreenway

Visit MOGreenway.com and head to the Best of The Industry page to cast a vote for:

Voting is open through January 2026. Head over to https://www.currentcanna.com/mogreenway to learn more about the awards Current Cannabis is nominated for.

"Coming to Oakville has been a dream come true," the team added. "We're grateful to the City of Oakville for the warm welcome and to the greater St. Louis community for believing in us. This recognition belongs to everyone who has supported our journey. Thank you, St. Louis and thank you to this team!" said Adolphus Busch V, CEO.

About Current Cannabis

Current Cannabis is a Missouri-born cannabis brand with roots in THC product manufacturing and a passion for quality, education, and community. With a commitment to authenticity, integrity, and innovation, Current Cannabis offers a retail experience that goes beyond transactions—they're building friendships. Inspired by the natural flow of Missouri's Current River, their business creates an atmosphere where every customer feels valued, informed, and part of something bigger. Follow the flow to elevated living.

