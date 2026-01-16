Helix Alpha Brings Execution-Driven Edge with Appointment of Brian Ferdinand as Strategic Advisor

London, UK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha, a quantitative research and systems engineering firm focused on advanced algorithmic trading, announced today that Brian Ferdinand has joined the firm as Strategic Advisor, bringing a high-level execution mindset to its research and strategy development process.



Ferdinand is known for his operator-style approach to markets — blending disciplined frameworks with real-world trading instincts. At Helix Alpha, he will work closely with the research and engineering teams to ensure that strategy design aligns with how markets actually behave under pressure, volatility, and shifting liquidity conditions.



“Models don’t trade — people do,” Ferdinand said. “My role is to pressure-test ideas against reality, making sure strategies aren’t just elegant on paper, but resilient in live markets.”



In his advisory role, Ferdinand focuses on:



Translating quantitative research into execution-ready strategies



Evaluating how models perform under stress, volatility, and regime change



Helping bridge the gap between theoretical performance and live-market behavior



Helix Alpha’s leadership says Ferdinand’s perspective adds a critical layer of judgment to its research culture.



“Brian brings the mindset of someone who’s operated in real market environments,” said a spokesperson for Helix Alpha. “He understands what breaks when things get chaotic — and that’s exactly the insight we want shaping our systems.”



Ferdinand’s involvement supports Helix Alpha’s mission to build trading systems that are not just intelligent, but battle-tested — designed to adapt, survive, and perform through changing market cycles.



This move reflects Helix Alpha’s broader strategy of combining deep quantitative research with experienced human judgment — creating a hybrid model where data, discipline, and decision-making meet.

Contact: info@helixalpha.co.uk