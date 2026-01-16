Aerospace Materials Market Projected to Reach US$ 91.26 Billion by 2035, Supported by Increased Defense Procurement Activity Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace materials market size is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 91.26 billion by 2035 from USD 44.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global aerospace materials market has entered a synchronized super-cycle defined by aggressive fleet renewal, rapid defense modernization, and the industrialization of space. Stakeholders in the market are currently witnessing a historic pivot from recovery to high-velocity growth. Demand is no longer theoretical; it is quantified by firm delivery targets and expanding manufacturing footprints. From titanium sponge producers in Japan to carbon fiber giants in the US, the supply chain is ramping up to meet requirements that prioritize weight reduction, heat resistance, and sustainability.

Request Sample PDF Copy: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/aerospace-materials-market

Key Findings

By application, the exterior category captured an 83% market share in 2025.

By aircraft type, the commercial category represented 51% of the market share in 2025.

By type, the composite category contributed 69% of the revenue share in 2025.

The Europe region accounted for 35% of the revenue share in 2025.

Europe Control More than 35% Revenue Share of the Global Aerospace Materials Market

Europe’s ascent to a 35% revenue share in 2025 is not merely a byproduct of airframe assembly; it is structurally anchored in the "Propulsion Monopoly." While airframes are assembled globally, the highest-value metallurgical work—specifically for aircraft engines—is heavily concentrated in the European theatre.

In 2024, the supply chain for the CFM LEAP engine (powering the 737 MAX and A320neo) and the Rolls-Royce Trent family (powering the A350) operated at maximum capacity in the Aerospace materials market. Safran, a French giant, holds a 50% stake in CFM and reported record revenues exceeding €27 billion. Crucially, the "hot section" components of these engines utilize Single-Crystal Superalloys and Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) that cost significantly more per gram than gold.

Because these high-value materials are processed and invoiced through European tier-one suppliers before reaching final assembly lines, the region effectively captures the highest margin segment of the bill of materials. Furthermore, the Euro-to-Dollar resilience in late 2024 inflated the reported value of these exports, mathematically bolstering Europe’s share against a US market grappling with the 737 MAX production caps.

By Aircraft Type, Commercial Aircrafts Drives 51% Market Share of the Aerospace Materials Market

The commercial segment’s 51% market share in 2025 tells a story of a dual-track economy: new production and the "MRO Supercycle." While the delivery of new widebodies (A350/787) drove massive composite revenue, a hidden driver was the frantic maintenance of legacy fleets.

Due to the delivery delays plaguing both Boeing and Airbus in 2024—where airlines received roughly 20% fewer aircraft than planned—carriers were forced to extend the service lives of older jets (777-300ERs and A330ceos). Keeping these aging metal birds in the air requires aggressive consumption of aluminum and titanium spare parts for structural repairs. This "sustainment revenue" is substantial; a heavy maintenance check (D-check) on a 15-year-old widebody can consume over $1 million in material replacements alone.

Consequently, the commercial sector’s 51% share is a hybrid metric: it captures the high-cost carbon fiber for the new A350s and the high-volume aluminum sheet consumption for the aging fleet, creating a revenue floor that the defense sector cannot penetrate.

By Application, Exterior Segment Capture 83% Market Share Thanks to the Cost of Aero-Elasticity Behind It

Exterior segment leads the aerospace materials market, which, in turn, highlights the extreme engineering costs associated with modern "Aero-Elasticity." In 2025, aircraft wings are designed to flex significantly to dampen turbulence and improve fuel efficiency (e.g., the 777X folding wingtips or the A321XLR high-lift wings).

Achieving this flexibility without snapping requires materials with very specific modulus properties. The exterior skin is no longer just a cover; it is a chemically engineered "Unitized Structure." Manufacturers are moving toward producing massive, single-piece composite wing skins (as seen on the A220 and A350) rather than riveting together smaller panels. While this reduces weight, it increases the financial risk: scrapping a single-piece wing skin due to a manufacturing defect costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. This "cost of complexity" is baked into the price of exterior materials.

Moreover, to maintain "Laminar Flow" (smooth air movement), exteriors now require expensive surfacing films and copper mesh lightning strike protection layers. These hidden layers add zero structural strength but massive cost, further inflating the exterior’s revenue dominance to 83%.

By Type, Composite Take Up More than 69% Revenue Share of the Aerospace Materials Market

The 69% revenue share generated by composites in 2024 is the definitive metric of the modern aerospace era. However, the granular driver in 2025 is the shift from "Thermosets" to "Thermoplastics."

While traditional carbon fiber (Thermoset) still covers the fuselage, the industry aggressively pivoted toward Thermoplastics (like PEEK and PEKK) for smaller clips, brackets, and interior structures in 2024 to speed up assembly. Unlike thermosets, which require hours in a pressurized oven (autoclave) to cure, thermoplastics can be melted and molded in minutes. The catch is the price: aerospace-grade PEKK resin can cost $300 to $500 per kilogram, far exceeding standard epoxy resins.

Therefore, even though thermoplastics make up a small percentage of the weight, they contribute disproportionately to the revenue column of the Aerospace materials market. Additionally, the "Black Metal" economy has matured; the recycling ecosystem for carbon fiber is now being integrated into supplier contracts, adding a premium for "sustainable" virgin fibers. With the Boeing 787 production rate stabilizing near 7–8 per month and the A350 near 6 per month, the sheer volume of high-priced fiber flowing through the system ensures that composites generate nearly 70 cents of every dollar spent on aerospace materials, leaving aluminum to compete solely on volume in a value-first market.

Surging Commercial Delivery Targets Drive Raw Material Intake

The aerospace materials market is currently witnessing a robust surge due to aggressive fleet renewal strategies. Airbus successfully delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, setting a high baseline for consumption. The manufacturer has now set a formidable target to deliver 820 aircraft in 2025. Such volume directly accelerates aluminum and composite procurement across the supply chain. Boeing also demonstrated resilience by completing 32 units of the 737 MAX in November 2025 alone. Production rates for the A320neo family hit a noteworthy output of 67 aircraft in November 2025. Such figures confirm a positive trajectory for raw material suppliers globally.

A massive global order backlog of 16,133 aircraft in October 2025 secures long-term consumption visibility. The A350 widebody program maintained a steady monthly average of 4 aircraft throughout late 2025. Chinese manufacturer COMAC adjusted their specific 2025 delivery target to 25 C919 units. Stakeholders in the aerospace materials market must align inventory with these stabilizing production rates. Manufacturers are clearly prioritizing output consistency over rapid but unsustainable expansion to ensure quality.

Geopolitical Instability Fuels Record Defense Platform Procurement

Geopolitical factors are driving the aerospace materials market through unprecedented defense spending and hardware requirements. Lockheed Martin delivered 110 F-35 fighter jets in 2024. Their forecast now targets between 170 and 190 aircraft deliveries in 2025. The program aims for a sustained production rate of 156 aircraft per year to meet international orders. Such output relies heavily on high-grade titanium and stealth composites. Russian producer VSMPO reported that 59% of their titanium output in 2023/2024 went specifically to aerospace and defense sectors.

The global F-35 fleet surpassed 1,200 aircraft entering 2025, creating a substantial aftermarket ecosystem. Operational demands are pushing engine overhauls and shop visits to exceed 9,000 events globally in 2025. GE Aerospace plans to deliver 11 F404 engines to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A program in 2025. These maintenance and production volumes ensure steady demand within the aerospace materials market. Military procurement remains a reliable anchor for advanced alloy consumption amidst global uncertainty.

Commercial Space Operations Creating New Alloy Verticals

Commercial space activities are creating a new, high-volume vertical for the aerospace materials market. The world saw a record 259 orbital launch attempts in 2024. Forecasts indicate global activity will reach 280 to 300 orbital launches in 2025. SpaceX led the charge with 138 launches in 2024. The company is targeting between 175 and 180 Falcon launches for 2025. China also remains a key player after completing 68 orbital launches in 2024.

High-frequency launch cadences demand rapid material replenishment and specialized cryogenic alloys. SpaceX conducted 25 dedicated Starlink missions in just the first quarter of 2025. Rocket Lab executed 5 Electron launches in Q1 2025 alone. Such frequency accelerates the consumption of stainless steel and heat-resistant materials. The aerospace materials market is evolving to support reusable hardware and rapid manufacturing cycles. Satellite logistics are now a volume business rather than a niche scientific endeavor.

Titanium Capacity Expansion Mitigates Global Supply Risks

Supply chain resilience and diversification are critical themes in the aerospace materials market. Japan, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia produced a combined 89,000 tons of titanium sponge in 2024. Japan alone contributed 55,000 tons to the global supply. UKTMP in Kazakhstan increased output to 19,000 tons in 2024. The Saudi AMIC Toho Titanium facility added 15,000 tons during the same period. These non-Russian sources are vital for Western OEM security.

Capacity expansions are underway to meet future airframe requirements. Osaka Titanium Technologies is expanding capacity from 40,000 to 50,000 tons per year. Toho announced a capacity increase of 3,000 tons per year to support demand. China’s Longbai Group upgraded lines to reach 10,000 tons of annual capacity. Strategic investments in sponge production directly strengthen the aerospace materials market. Buyers are actively diversifying sources to mitigate geopolitical risks associated with metal supply.

Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Adding Significant Global Tonnage

Carbon fiber demand is reshaping the aerospace materials market landscape through massive facility investments. Toray is actively adding 3,000 metric tons of annual carbon fiber capacity at their Spartanburg facility starting in 2025. The expansion covers 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Toray aims to increase global group capacity to 35,000 metric tons by 2025. Zhongfu Shenying reached a capacity of 28,500 metric tons by 2024.

Specialized fiber variants are also seeing investment to support complex aerostructures. Teijin increased production of specific chopped carbon fiber by 40% at its German facility. Toray’s high-performance resin capacity stood at 745,000 metric tons as of March 2024. The industry must also address end-of-life cycles. Projections suggest the sector will generate 500,000 tons of CFRP waste annually by 2050. Sustainable composite solutions are becoming a priority within the market.

Next Generation Propulsion Systems Demanding Advanced Superalloys

Propulsion systems remain the most material-intensive segment of the aerospace materials market. CFM International shipped 1,240 LEAP engines in the first nine months of 2025. They handed over 511 engines in the third quarter of 2025 alone. Advanced platforms like the GE9X engine feature exactly 16 carbon fiber composite fan blades. That composite fan case saves 350 lbs per engine compared to metal equivalents.

Performance requirements drive material innovation towards higher thermal tolerances. The GE9X is certified for the 100,000 pound thrust class. Such power necessitates extreme heat-resistant superalloys and ceramic matrix composites. Aftermarket needs are also surging. IBA predicted 2,500 shop visits for CFM56 and V2500 engines in 2024. That figure is predicted to jump to 3,500 visits in 2025. Engine manufacturing and maintenance continue to propel value in the market.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/aerospace-materials-market

Aerospace Materials Market Major Players:

Arconic Corporation

Arkema S.A.

ATI Corporate

BASF Corporation

Constellium N.V

Huntsman International LLC

Kaiser Aluminum

Materion Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Novelis

Park Aerospace Corp.

Röchling Industrial

SGL Carbon

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Composite Resin Fiber

Metal Aluminum Steel Titanium

Plastic PEEK PMMA ABS PC PPS Others



By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Business & General Aviation

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Others

By Application

Interior Passenger Seating Galley Interior Panels Others

Exterior Airframe Tail & Fin Windows & Windshields



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/aerospace-materials-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube