Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vistagen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTGN) securities between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol. The Complaint alleges that the truth began to emerge on December 17, 2025, when Vistagen issued a press release announcing that the PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study of intranasal fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS). The Complaint continues to allege that in pertinent part, Defendants announced the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint and there was no treatment difference between fasedienol and placebo for the secondary endpoints.

As a result, investors and analysts reacted immediately and the price of Vistagen’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025, a decline of more than 80%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Vistagen should contact the Firm prior to the March 16, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .