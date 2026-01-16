Houston’s Dr. Michael Lebow Launches Healthcare Made-Easy Grant to Support Future Healthcare Innovators Committed to Patient-Centered Care and Medical Accessibility

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Lebow, a nationally recognized board-certified vascular surgeon, announces the launch of the Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant, a scholarship program designed to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare-related fields. The grant awards $1,000 to one exceptional student who demonstrates a commitment to making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and compassionate.

The Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant seeks to identify and support emerging healthcare professionals who share Dr. Lebow's vision of transforming patient care through innovation and service. Applications are now open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States who are pursuing studies in nursing, pre-medicine, public health, allied health, or related healthcare disciplines.

"This grant reflects a commitment to nurturing the next generation of healthcare providers who understand that excellence in medicine requires both technical skill and genuine compassion," states Dr. Michael Lebow. "The future of healthcare depends on professionals who can think creatively about solutions to systemic challenges while never losing sight of the human being at the center of care."

Dr. Michael Lebow brings extensive experience to this initiative, having dedicated his career to restoring circulation, preventing amputations, and advancing minimally invasive vascular techniques. After earning his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and completing advanced surgical training at Louisiana State University and a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at the University of Tennessee, Dr. Michael Lebow has served in leadership positions at premier medical institutions while directing endovascular programs and contributing to groundbreaking research. As founder of the Limb Preservation Center in Jonesboro, Georgia, Dr. Michael Lebow remains at the forefront of collaborative care and vascular innovation.

Eligible applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited institutions in the United States and pursuing or planning to pursue healthcare-related careers. Candidates must submit an original essay of 500 to 700 words addressing the prompt: "As a future healthcare professional, how do you plan to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, or compassionate? Share how your personal journey or values align with Dr. Michael Lebow's mission to improve patient care through innovation, service, and minimally invasive approaches."

Essays will be evaluated based on clarity, originality, alignment with the prompt, and demonstrated passion for creating meaningful impact in healthcare. The selection committee seeks applicants who exhibit forward-thinking approaches to addressing healthcare challenges while maintaining a patient-centered focus.

The application deadline is April 15, 2026, and the grant recipient will be announced on May 15, 2026. All submissions must include accurate contact information and adhere to the stated essay requirements. The one-time award of $1,000 will provide financial support to help the selected student continue their educational journey and advance their career aspirations in healthcare.

The Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant represents an investment in the future of healthcare delivery, supporting students who demonstrate the values of service, excellence, and innovation that define quality patient care. This initiative encourages the next generation of healthcare professionals to approach their careers with both technical proficiency and deep commitment to improving health outcomes for all populations.

For complete application guidelines, eligibility requirements, and submission instructions, interested students should visit the scholarship website at https://drmichaellebowgrant.com/.

