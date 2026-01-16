Media Advisory: LUFA Strike Kick-Off Rally

SUDBURY, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

If an agreement is not reached between the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) and the Laurentian University administration this weekend, LUFA will be holding a strike kick-off rally.

WHO:

LUFA will be gathering picketers, students, and supporters, including special speakers: Fabrice Colin, LUFA President; Rob Kristofferson, OCUFA President; representatives from MPP Jamie West’s Office; representatives from Sudbury District Labour Council, and student leaders.

WHEN:

Monday, January 19th at 12pm.

WHERE:

Laurentian University, 935 Ramsey Lake Rd., Sudbury, Ontario - Main Campus Entrance.

The rally will include a march from the main campus entrance location to another picket line location. Parking may be a challenge at the rally. Media and community may find parking in “the Pit” parking lot. Otherwise, street parking may be available, or at adjacent public lots such as Science North.

WHY:

The rally will mark the first day of LUFA’s strike, when hundreds of Laurentian University professors, sessionals, librarians, and clinicians will cancel classes and withhold labour until an agreement is reached. The rally will bring LUFA members and supporters together in a show of collective solidarity for a fair deal.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interviews, photo/video opportunities, or press availability.

RSVP/CONTACT:

Please contact media@lufappul.org. A media point person will be available on site at the rally to assist.