NFM Lending Opens New Branch in Windham, New Hampshire; Christopher Graves Appointed Branch Manager

Linthicum, MD, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is excited to announce the opening of its newest branch in Windham, New Hampshire, further expanding the company’s presence in New England. The branch will be led by Christopher Graves, a respected mortgage professional with over 20 years of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients and real estate partners.

Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and a personal touch to every transaction, ensuring that each client receives guidance tailored to their unique needs and financial goals. Backed by a dedicated team of mortgage professionals, he is committed to providing a seamless, personalized experience for homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate partners throughout the region.

“After 20 plus years in the business, I chose NFM because it gives my team and I the support, technology, and product breadth to serve clients at a higher level,” said Chris. “But just as important, the culture feels like family. It’s collaborative, people genuinely care, and the operational platform helps us move faster while keeping the experience smooth for borrowers and partners.”

The Windham branch will offer a comprehensive suite of mortgage products and services, supported by NFM Lending’s industry-leading technology and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. The new branch is committed to serving a wide range of borrowers, from first-time homebuyers to those seeking their next home, a second home, or investment properties. This expansion underscores NFM’s dedication to serving communities across New England with integrity, expertise, and a client-first mindset.

“Chris Graves at NFM makes us instantly better,” noted Managing Director at NFM Greg Sher. “He combines old-school values and grit with a modern approach – leaning into the tools that make originators relevant in 2026. We’re honored to be able to support him and his referral partners.”

Chris is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for both full- and part-time positions.

For more information about the new Windham branch or to connect with Christopher Graves and his team, please contact the branch directly:

Christopher Graves

NMLS# 56904

Branch Manager, Certified Mortgage Advisor- NFM Lending

46 Lowell Road, Unit 2

Windham, NH 03087

(p) 978-376-5389

cgraves@nfmlending.com

https://chrisgravesmortgageexpert.com/

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram

