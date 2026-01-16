Inter Gains Federal Reserve Approval to Establish U.S. Banking Branch

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter (NASDAQ: INTR), the financial institution serving more than 41 million customers, has received regulatory approval from the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) and the Federal Reserve (FED) to establish a state‑licensed international banking branch in Florida, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion.

The approval authorizes Inter to establish a Florida branch based in Miami, expanding the company's cross-border capabilities and broadening its range of financial services for individuals and businesses. "This milestone strengthens our position as a global platform and enables us to deliver even more value to our clients across borders,” said João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter. "The U.S. branch allows us to scale our offering, deliver greater value to our clients, and strengthen Inter's position in the international financial system."

With this authorization, Banco Inter joins a select group of international institutions permitted to operate a U.S. banking branch. The new operation will serve as a digital-first banking hub, connecting clients across borders with enhanced speed, security, and transparency. The U.S. branch will enable Inter to:

Optimize its global franchise through a more efficient funding mix, lower servicing costs, improved user experience, and faster time to market for new products.

Offer regulated credit and banking products tailored to both U.S. and non-U.S. residents.

Support international businesses operating in the U.S. with compliant, technology-driven financial services.

Strengthen its U.S. presence to better serve the region's growing international and multicultural communities.

Banco Inter was Brazil's first digital bank and is now one of the country's top-ranked institutions in outbound remittances, according to the Central Bank of Brazil. It also accounts for nearly 10% of all P2P payments (PIX) nationwide. As Inter expands its presence in the United States, the company continues advancing its mission to create a world where interactions between people generate more value.

About Inter

Inter (Inter&Co Inc./NASDAQ: INTR) is a financial technology company providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 41 million consumers. It leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments and international payments through a broad network of companies in multiple countries, including Banco Inter S.A., Brazil’s first digital bank. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized as one of the world’s leading FinTechs and digital banks by Forbes, CNBC and others, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. For more information, visit: https://inter.co

Investor Relations:

Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória

ir@inter.co

Media Relations:

Kaio Philipe

kaio.philipe@inter.co

interco@chemistryagency.com