Forty & Forward: Sealevel Systems Celebrates 40 years strong

Liberty, SC, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems, Inc., a leading provider of rugged, industrial-grade computing and I/O solutions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary in 2026.

As Sealevel commemorates its past and future with a year-long 40th anniversary campaign, “Forty & Forward,” the company will honor the people, products, and partnerships that have defined its first four decades and support its future-ready vision as a trusted partner. Together, they represent a history of reliable, American-made technology for mission-critical needs and the strength that will sustain Sealevel’s momentum in the years ahead.

Husband and wife Tom and Susan O’Hanlan founded the company in 1986. A patent-holding inventor, Tom designed the first-of-its-kind RS-422/485 communication adapter for early IBM PCs, laying the cornerstone for Sealevel’s forward-thinking innovation. That small component was a giant step in how computers communicated, opening the door beyond office tasks and into automation, monitoring, control, and data collection across demanding environments.

Built on Tom’s vision for connectivity and with Susan’s support helping turn that vision into a long-lasting business, Sealevel has grown into a global provider of rugged edge computing and industrial I/O solutions.

“When we look back on how we started and how we’ve grown, it’s inspiring to think about the creativity, energy, and effort that everyone here puts into moving Sealevel and our partners forward,” said Sealevel President Susan O’Hanlan. “We’re proud of what Sealevel has accomplished for our customers around the world, the opportunities it has created for our dedicated employees, and the impact we’ve made across the community that supports us.”

Looking ahead, Sealevel is accelerating into the future with the resourcefulness, capabilities, and investments needed to meet the demands of an increasingly connected and complex world. These initiatives are supported by ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D-certified processes that help ensure consistent, high-quality performance.

Sealevel’s Forty & Forward campaign will highlight its legacy of proven performance, supported by more than 350 core I/O and rugged computing products available in COTS, semi-custom, and custom configurations. The celebration also reinforces Sealevel’s future-facing commitment to helping customers simplify, streamline, and connect their operations.

Our goal hasn’t changed. From the factory floor to remote field deployments, we’re still focused on advancing computer connectivity so data can move faster, more reliably, and with consistent performance in real time,” Tom O’Hanlan said.

What began as a small operation quickly evolved with changing technology and customer needs. Sealevel outgrew previous Liberty locations in its early years before settling into its headquarters at 2779 Greenville Highway in 2006.

The facility is currently 52,000 square feet, including 20,000 square feet of electrostatic discharge tiling that protects sensitive electronic components. It has been renovated over the years to accommodate equipment, production, and people. Progress continues even now as plans are in place to break ground on the 17-acre site for a second facility this year.

The O’Hanlan’s and Sealevel’s contributions haven’t gone unnoticed. They have earned industry and philanthropic awards through the years. Most recently, Sealevel has been recognized with two state-level honors: Best Innovative Company of the Year—South Carolina Best in Business 2022 Awards; and SC Transformation and Operational Excellence Award—the SCMEP Manufacturing Awards.

Those awards reflect Sealevel’s ongoing advancements in edge computing hardware, including I/O, Wi-Fi, and AI-ready products that support critical applications across sectors, such as:

Medical

Aerospace

Energy and utilities

Military and defense

Transportation and public safety

Industrial automation and manufacturing

Sealevel’s demonstrated commitment to innovation, transformational and operational excellence, and customer satisfaction drives demand. Built for long deployment lifecycles and backed by lifetime warranties, Sealevel’s solutions help customers avoid costly redesigns, manage upgrades, and reduce operational risk.

In response to growing market demand for its products, Sealevel’s employee headcount grew to more than 100 in 2025. This growth reflects increased investment across engineering, manufacturing, and customer support, expanding Sealevel’s capacity to serve customers worldwide and reinforcing its role as a South Carolina-based employer.

A strong dedication to its employees and community is echoed in Sealevel’s charitable giving. In 2025, for example, Sealevel sponsored the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial exhibit and contributed to several public-service organizations, while continuing to encourage and reward employees who participate in local causes, volunteer drives, and fundraisers. With a goal of increasing charitable contributions by 38% year-over-year, Sealevel continually deepens its impact both inside and outside the company

