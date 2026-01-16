Arteris Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading technology provider for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors has granted an aggregate of 477,208 restricted stock units (RSUs) to 25 newly hired employees as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The effective RSU grant date was January 15, 2026 and it was approved by the company’s board of directors.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

© 2004-2026 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contacts:

Arteris

Nick Hawkins

IR@arteris.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion and Michael Funari

+1 617 542 6180

IR@arteris.com

Media Contact:

Gina Jacobs

Arteris

+1 408 560 3044

newsroom@arteris.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.