First Western Trust Expands Arts Investment with Landmark Digital Installation in Boulder





DENVER, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2004, First Western Trust has remained deeply committed to building strong, vibrant communities through philanthropy, economic investment, and cultural enrichment. Nowhere is this more apparent than in its long-standing support for the arts, a core pillar of the bank’s identity and a reflection of its mission to be more than a financial institution, but a partner in community well-being.

In Boulder, this commitment has recently come to life in a truly innovative way with the unveiling of Adularia, an original, one-of-a-kind digital art commission by First Western created by local artist Chris Coleman. Installed in First Western Trust’s newly updated Boulder office, Adularia is more than a visual statement. It is a thoughtful, immersive experience, rooted in the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

A Tradition of Supporting the Arts

Since 2006, First Western Trust has actively supported nonprofits and arts organizations throughout Boulder and the greater Western U.S. Headquartered in Colorado, the bank has spent the past two decades building a distinguished art collection, curated by Simon Zalkind, that highlights contemporary artists with deep ties to the region.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Scott Wylie, along with President and COO Julie Courkamp, have long championed the idea that art should play a central role in the experience of the bank, not just for clients, but for associates and the broader community.

“Our goal is to animate our spaces,” says Courkamp. “We wanted to try something completely new with this digital commission, something bold and connected to Boulder.”





From Concept to Creation: Commissioning Adularia

In 2023, First Western Trust embarked on a nationwide search for an artist who could bring that vision to life. Led by curator Simon Zalkind, the selection process began with a review of over 20 artists, which was narrowed down to nine, and finally to three semi-finalists who were invited to present detailed concepts.

Key to the selection was finding an artist with local ties to the Western U.S. and a practice that reflects the landscape and spirit of Boulder. Chris Coleman emerged as the ideal choice, not only for his artistic approach, but for his deep connection to the natural surroundings.

To create Adularia, Coleman hiked more than a dozen trails surrounding Boulder, using video and photogrammetry to generate 3D models of the landscape. The result is a richly layered digital animation that blends real-world data and imaginative storytelling and explores how memory, movement, and nature intersect.





About Adularia

Named after a gemstone native to Colorado’s mountains, Adularia is a digitally rendered meditation on nature, memory, and movement. The gemstone, translucent and tinged with light blue, is sometimes called the “Stone of Inner Guidance,” and the piece reflects that spirit of presence and reflection.

Through tens of millions of digital facets, Coleman crafts a fragmented yet cohesive landscape that winds like a trail through Boulder’s terrain. The result is a one-hour original digital video experience, both abstract and familiar, that echoes the paths we walk to reconnect with nature and ourselves.

“Every hike is a new one, even on the same trail,” Coleman writes. “Adularia gathers those fragments, a sudden view, a tree worn smooth by many hands, into a quiet meditation on landscape and our constant journeys across this land.”

Meet the Artist: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a Denver-based artist whose creative work spans sculpture, animation, generative coding, and interactive installations. Originally from West Virginia, he earned his MFA from SUNY Buffalo in New York and has developed a practice focused on exploring complex systems and the ways they are used to influence or control behavior.

His work has been exhibited in over 25 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Singapore, Finland, the UAE, Italy, Germany, South Korea, China, the UK, Latvia, and across North America. In addition to his artistic practice, Coleman is a dedicated educator. He is currently on the faculty at The Ohio State University, where he teaches in the Department of Art’s Art and Technology Area. Prior to this, he served as both an artist and professor in the Emergent Digital Practices program at the University of Denver.

Beyond his work in the studio and classroom, Coleman is a passionate advocate for digital creativity and open-source innovation. He is the founder of the Clinic for Open Source Arts (COSA), an organization that supports contributors and communities working in open-source tools for the arts. COSA has received major support from the Knight Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mellon Foundation, and other leading funders.

To explore more of Chris Coleman’s work, visit digitalcoleman.com.

First Western Trust’s Commitment to the Community

Adularia is the latest chapter in First Western Trust’s commitment to integrating art and culture into its mission. The bank’s corporate giving philosophy emphasizes supporting initiatives that promote economic growth, education, and well-being. For Boulder specifically, this includes long-standing support for nonprofits such as the Boulder Homeless Shelter, the YMCA Community Support Campaign, HOPE Longmont, Colorado Veterans Support Inc., Ryder’s Fund, the YMCA Y Splash Gala, the Hyland Hills Foundation, the Boulder International Film Festival, the DBI Student Banner Project, and The Highland Club.

By backing organizations that serve vulnerable populations and promote cultural access, First Western Trust continues to enrich the social fabric of Boulder and beyond.

A More Personalized Banking Experience

First Western Trust specializes in serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners, providing personalized banking and comprehensive wealth planning services. The bank’s approach is built around understanding each client’s unique goals and delivering customized financial solutions that support both their personal and business aspirations. This dedication to personalized service complements the bank’s broader mission of investing in community well-being and cultural enrichment.

Banking with Purpose

At First Western Trust, the idea of a bank extends far beyond financial services. It is about people, place, and purpose. Through efforts like Adularia, the bank reaffirms its belief that art has the power to inspire, connect, and reflect the communities it serves.

Whether it’s through curated art collections, community grants, or partnerships with local creatives, First Western Trust exemplifies what it means to invest in more than just markets — but in the human and cultural capital that defines the West.

A bank should be more than a building — it should reflect the community it belongs to.

If you’d like to experience Adularia in person, visitors are welcome to stop by the Boulder office of First Western Trust, located at 1155 Canyon Blvd, Suite 300, Boulder, CO 80302, to view this stunning digital artwork and see how creativity and community come together in a truly unique space.

